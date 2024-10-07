Technology News
Boat Ultima Regal With Metal Design, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Specifications, Price

Boat Ultima Regal smartwatch is equipped with a functional rotating crown for controlling various watch features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 19:32 IST
Boat Ultima Regal With Metal Design, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Ultima Regal smartwatch has been introduced in five colourways

Highlights
  • BoAt Ultima Regal smartwatch comes with a 2.01-inch AMOLED display
  • It promises up to seven days of battery life on a single charge
  • Various health and fitness metrics can be tracked with the Crest app
Boat Ultima Regal smartwatch was launched in India on Monday. The affordable smartwatch boasts features such as an always-on AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, a metal build, and a claimed battery life of up to seven days. It comes with health and fitness-tracking sensors including heart rate and blood-oxygen monitoring. Notably, Boat introduced a tap and pay functionality on its payment-enabled smartwatches at its Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in August.

Boat Ultima Regal Price in India

Boat Ultima Regal price in India starts at Rs. 2,499. It has been introduced in five colourways: Active Black, Steel Black, Cool Grey, Sapphire Blue, and Cherry Blossom.

Customers can purchase the smartwatch from Boat's official website as well as e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Boat Ultima Regal Specifications

Boat Ultima Regal smartwatch sports a 2.01-inch AMOLED display with always-on functionality, a resolution of 410x502 pixels and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is IP68-rated against dust and water ingress and has a metal chassis. It also gets a functional rotating crown for controlling various watch features.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and gets additional functionalities such as an in-built dialpad, microphone, speaker, and the ability to save contacts from the smartwatch itself. Furthermore, it gets a dedicated DND mode.

Boat Ultima Regal comes with support for heart rate, SpO2, energy, stress, and sleep monitoring — all of which can be tracked with the companion Crest app. Users can also take on fitness challenges and get personalised insights within the app. Other functions include Camera and Music Control, Alarms, Weather Updates and the ability to track the smartwatch and the paired smartphone. When stuck in dire situations, users can send messages to their loved ones with just a tap using the Emergency SOS feature.

The smartwatch promises a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. The company says that the Boat Ultima Regal will provide up to five days of runtime with Bluetooth calling and always-on display functionality enabled.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
