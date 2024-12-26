Technology News
English Edition

Lenovo Said to Debut Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard and AI Travel Set at CES 2025

Lenovo's Bluetooth self-charging keyboard may be powered by solar and ambient light.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2024 18:46 IST
Lenovo Said to Debut Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard and AI Travel Set at CES 2025

Photo Credit: X/Evan Blass

The self-charging keyboard might be offered in two colourways

Highlights
  • Lenovo's AI travel set may include a wristband, earbuds and pendant
  • The company is also tipped to unveil a self-charging Bluetooth keyboard
  • The devices may connect with a smartphone for enhanced AI performance
Advertisement

Lenovo will debut a range of products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas. According to a tipster's recent claims, the China-based technology company will introduce a Bluetooth keyboard equipped with self-charging technology which can connect with up to three devices. Further, a Lenovo-branded travel set comprising several devices powered by artificial intelligence (AI) might also see the light of day at CES 2025.

Lenovo Self-Charging Keyboard and Other Devices at CES 2025

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass shared images of the purported devices that Lenovo will launch at CES 2025. A self-charging Bluetooth keyboard is on the cards. As per the tipster, it would be powered by solar and ambient light, negating the need to be plugged in constantly or charge via an outlet.

Accompanying images of the Bluetooth keyboard show a strip at the top which appears to be the solar panel for charging the device. The tipster suggests it would be able to connect with three devices and come in two colourways — black and white.

In addition to the aforementioned device, Lenovo is also tipped to launch an AI travel set. As per the tipster, it will comprise a smartwatch-like wristband, TWS earbuds, and a pendant with a camera. The TWS earbuds and the pendant may be stored and charged in the same charging case. There may be a fourth larger device in the set with an ethernet and a USB port, although its functionality remains unclear.

It is claimed that all the devices in the AI travel kit will be able to connect with the smartphone to deliver maximum AI performance on the go.

Other Lenovo Launches

Lenovo is gearing up to launch a wide range of devices from different categories at CES 2025. As per the reports, this might include the world's first laptop with a rollable screen, four tablets, and a SteamOS-based handheld which is said to be the purported Lenovo Legion Go S.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo, AI, Artificial Intelligence, CES 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Ace 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC Launched Alongside OnePlus Ace 5: Details

Related Stories

Lenovo Said to Debut Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard and AI Travel Set at CES 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and More
  2. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Poco F7 Key Specifications Surface Online
  3. Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 May Launch Earlier Than Expected
  4. Oppo Find X8 Mini Could Launch Alongside Find X8 Ultra
  5. Asus to Unveil New Zenbook at CES 2025; to Be 'World's Lightest' Copilot+ PC
  6. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Confirmed to Launch in January
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Debuts With Snapdragon Chipsets: Price, Features
  8. Apple's Bezel-Less iPhone Dream Reportedly Delayed Beyond 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Camera Features Leaked Again
  2. OpenAI’s GPT-5 Development Has Reportedly Suffered a Data Shortage Setback
  3. Researchers Unveil New Theory on the Formation of Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects
  4. Nvidia Executive Claims AI-Powered Robots in the Future Will Be Trained on Simulation, Share a Hive Mind
  5. Boat Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Samsung's Galaxy Ring 2 May Show Up Alongside Galaxy S25 Series at the Upcoming Unpacked Event
  7. Lenovo Said to Debut Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard and AI Travel Set at CES 2025
  8. Astronauts on ISS Share Christmas Cheer with Floating Candy Canes and Festivities
  9. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC Launched Alongside OnePlus Ace 5: Details
  10. Microsoft Releases AIOpsLab, an Open-Source Standardised AI Framework for AIOps Agents
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »