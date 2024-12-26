Lenovo will debut a range of products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas. According to a tipster's recent claims, the China-based technology company will introduce a Bluetooth keyboard equipped with self-charging technology which can connect with up to three devices. Further, a Lenovo-branded travel set comprising several devices powered by artificial intelligence (AI) might also see the light of day at CES 2025.

Lenovo Self-Charging Keyboard and Other Devices at CES 2025

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass shared images of the purported devices that Lenovo will launch at CES 2025. A self-charging Bluetooth keyboard is on the cards. As per the tipster, it would be powered by solar and ambient light, negating the need to be plugged in constantly or charge via an outlet.

Accompanying images of the Bluetooth keyboard show a strip at the top which appears to be the solar panel for charging the device. The tipster suggests it would be able to connect with three devices and come in two colourways — black and white.

In addition to the aforementioned device, Lenovo is also tipped to launch an AI travel set. As per the tipster, it will comprise a smartwatch-like wristband, TWS earbuds, and a pendant with a camera. The TWS earbuds and the pendant may be stored and charged in the same charging case. There may be a fourth larger device in the set with an ethernet and a USB port, although its functionality remains unclear.

It is claimed that all the devices in the AI travel kit will be able to connect with the smartphone to deliver maximum AI performance on the go.

Other Lenovo Launches

Lenovo is gearing up to launch a wide range of devices from different categories at CES 2025. As per the reports, this might include the world's first laptop with a rollable screen, four tablets, and a SteamOS-based handheld which is said to be the purported Lenovo Legion Go S.