Boat Sailor Nav was launched in India on Tuesday. The homegrown wearables brand claims it marks its foray into the kids' lifestyle technology segment. The smartwatch has a 1.4-inch HD display and is offered in two colour options. It supports real-time Google Maps location tracking with geo-fencing and five-point satellite positioning features. There are also two-way video and voice calls over a built-in 4G SIM, along with SOS alerts and audio chats. Alongside, Boat has also announced Sailor Play wireless headphones for children.

Boat Sailor Nav, Sailor Play Price in India, Availability

The price of the Boat Sailor Nav in India is set at Rs. 6,499. It is available in Fairy Pink and Sky Blue colour options and can be purchased via the company's official online channels and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the Sailor Play wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 1,499. They are offered in Bubblegum Pink, Shark Blue, and Coral Blue colour options.

Boat Sailor Nav, Sailor Play Features, Specifications

The Boat Sailor Nav comes with real-time Google Maps tracking, which allows parents to check their child's location remotely. It also supports geo-fencing with five-point satellite positioning. As per the company, parents can set up designated safe zones around places such as a school or home. Once done, the smartwatch will send alerts when the wearer enters or leaves these areas.

It sports a 1.4-inch HD display for video calls, messages, and other controls. For communication, the Boat Sailor Nav supports two-way voice and video calling through a built-in 4G SIM. The company has also equipped it with an Audio Chat feature, which, as the name suggests, allows children to exchange voice messages with other users who own the Sailor Nav smartwatch.

There is also a dedicated SOS function that can be triggered to quickly reach out for assistance.

Meanwhile, the Boat Sailor Play headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers, featuring the company's Signature Sound tuning. To prevent long-term hearing damage in younger audiences, the company has capped the volume at 85dB. The headphones feature plush earcups, an adjustable headband, Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in microphone, and multifunction controls.

Boat claims the Sailor Play headphones can deliver up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge.