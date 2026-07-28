Nothing could soon enter the smartwatch segment under its main brand, according to a new leak. A tipster has claimed the company is preparing to launch its first smartwatch outside the CMF lineup. The wearable is said to arrive later this year and is tipped to retain the company's signature design language. While Nothing has not confirmed the report, the leak suggests the company may be preparing to expand its product portfolio beyond smartphones, audio devices, and CMF-branded wearables.

Nothing Smartwatch Leak Hints at September Debut and Limited Release

According to a post shared by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogeh) on X, Nothing is developing a smartwatch under its primary brand instead of the CMF lineup. The tipster said the wearable will follow the company's established design identity, debut in September, and be priced below $300 (roughly Rs. 28,700). The post also suggests that the smartwatch will be released in limited markets, although specific regions were not disclosed. Additional details are expected to be shared later.

Nothing has not launched a smartwatch under its own branding so far. Instead, the company has offered wearable devices through its CMF sub-brand, which currently includes the CMF Watch Pro, CMF Watch Pro 2, and the CMF Watch 3 Pro.

The latest model in the lineup, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, was introduced in India in May 2026 after its global debut in July 2025. It is priced at Rs. 7,999 and is available in Dark Grey, Light Green, Light Grey, and Orange colour options.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 670 nits peak brightness, Always-On Display support, and more than 120 customisable watch faces. It includes Bluetooth calling, ChatGPT integration, voice recording with transcription, gesture controls, and compatibility with the Nothing X app on Android and iOS devices.

Health and activity features on the CMF Watch 3 Pro include support for 131 workout modes, dual-band GPS, heart rate measurement, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep analysis, stress tracking, women's health tools, hydration reminders, inactivity alerts, and AI-powered running insights. The smartwatch houses a 350mAh battery, with Nothing claiming up to 13 days of battery life under typical usage conditions. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and comes with a precision-milled metal body and removable liquid silicone straps.