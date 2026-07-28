The Redmi Note 17 series is expected to make its way to India and global markets soon. The latest Note-series lineup was introduced in the Xiaomi sub-brand's home market of China earlier this month, while the company has also recently begun teasing its debut in India. Ahead of its anticipated launch, however, pricing and configuration details of four Redmi Note 17 series models for the global market reportedly have surfaced online.

Redmi Note 17 Series Price (Expected)

According to a YTECHB report, the global Redmi Note 17 series lineup could include four models — Redmi Note 17 4G, Note 17 5G, Note 17 Pro 5G, and Note 17 Pro Max 5G.

The Redmi Note 17 4G could be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, its 6GB + 256GB configuration is tipped to cost EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 33,000). The handset is reportedly set to be offered in Black, Blue, and Purple colourways in global markets.

The Redmi Note 17 5G is expected to cost a fair bit more, with its 6GB + 256GB configuration potentially carrying a price tag of EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 44,000). Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G with the same 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is said to cost EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 55,000).

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G will reportedly sit atop the brand's latest Note-series lineup. Its base variant could have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, priced at EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 65,000).

In China, the Redmi Note 17 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000), CNY 1,399 (about Rs. 20,000), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 17 Pro starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 22,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Previously, tipsters Yogesh Brar and Abhishek Yadav suggested that the Redmi Note 17 price in India could start above Rs. 30,000. Its base configuration is tipped to offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, Redmi is yet to announce the pricing and complete specifications of the handset for the Indian market.