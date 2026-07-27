Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new prepaid entertainment recharge that combines OTT streaming, live television and mobile data under a single recharge. The new Rs. 200 Vi Movies & TV pack is valid for 28 days and includes access to 20 OTT platforms, more than 200 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data and Unlimited 5G for eligible users. The telecom operator says the new offering is aimed at reducing the need for multiple streaming subscriptions while bringing entertainment and connectivity together through one recharge.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 200 Vi Movies & TV Pack Benefits

Vi has launched the new Rs. 200 Vi Movies & TV prepaid pack through its Vi Movies & TV content aggregation platform, the company confirmed in a press release. The recharge offers access to 20 OTT platforms, more than 200 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data and Unlimited 5G benefits with a validity of 28 days.

The operator says the pack brings multiple streaming services together through a single recharge, reducing the need to manage separate OTT subscriptions and recurring payments. The company also says the recharge is priced below the monthly cost of many cable television and DTH subscriptions.

The new prepaid pack includes access to JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ManoramaMAX, FanCode, Playflix, Klikk, Atrangii, Chaupal, OTTplay Live, Pocket Films, YuppTV, Addatimes, Kanccha Lannka, TimesPlay, NextGTV and other services available through Vi Movies & TV.

Vodafone Idea says the bundled content spans 16 languages and includes regional, national and international programming. The company says the broader catalogue is designed to cater to different viewing preferences across the country.

In addition to the content offering, the recharge includes 30GB of high-speed mobile data. Eligible subscribers also get Unlimited 5G benefits where available. The subscription can be used on up to four devices at a time. It also allows concurrent streaming on two screens across the supported OTT services, with SonyLIV being the exception.

Customers can purchase the Rs. 200 Vi Movies & TV prepaid pack through the Vi app and other recharge channels.