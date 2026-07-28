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Vivo T5x 5G Fusion Red Colourway Launched in India: Price, Features

Customers can purchase the Vivo T5x 5G in the Fusion Red colourway beginning July 30 at 12pm IST.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 13:08 IST
Vivo T5x 5G Fusion Red Colourway Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Fusion Red colourway joins the handset's existing two shades

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Highlights
  • The Fusion Red colourway can be purchased beginning July 30
  • It retains the same features of the existing Vivo T5x 5G
  • The handset's price in India starts at Rs. 18,999
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Vivo introduced a Fusion Red colourway of the Vivo T5x 5G in India on Tuesday. The handset was initially launched in the country in March in Cyber Green and Star Silver colour options. It is, however, only a cosmetic change, and it retains the specifications of the existing variants. The Vivo T5x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. It sports a 6.76-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 7,200mAh battery.

Vivo T5x 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of the Vivo T5x 5G in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

The Fusion Red colour option joins the handset's existing Cyber Green and Star Silver colourways. It will be available in India beginning July 30 at 12pm IST across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.

Vivo T5x 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Vivo T5x 5G runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It sports A 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The display supports Eye Comfort mode and has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification for low blue light emissions.

Under the hood, the Vivo handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T5x 5G include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo T5x 5G packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired charging support, which is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of video playback, up to 93 hours of music playback, and up to 14.5 hours of navigation time in a single charge. It measures around 166 x 78.43 x 8.3mm and weighs 219g.

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Further reading: Vivo T5x 5G, Vivo T5x 5G Price in India, Vivo T5x, Vivo T5x 5G Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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