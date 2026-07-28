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New 'Ambitious' Open-World Far Cry Game Reportedly Enters Development at Ubisoft

The new Far Cry game is reportedly codenamed Kodiak and is an "ambitious" open-world shooter.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 July 2026 14:32 IST
New 'Ambitious' Open-World Far Cry Game Reportedly Enters Development at Ubisoft

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The last mainline Far Cry game, Far Cry 6, released in 2021

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Highlights
  • The new Far Cry game is an open-world first-person shooter
  • The Far Cry game is reportedly several years away from launch
  • Ubisoft's Vantage Studios is also working on Far Cry 7
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A new Far Cry game has reportedly entered development at Ubisoft's Vantage Studios. The game, said to be an “ambitious” open-world first-person shooter, is separate from the next mainline Far Cry game also in the works at the company. The new Far Cry title reportedly wrapped up its conceptualisation stage earlier this month and is now being developed at Ubisoft.

According to an Insider Gaming report, the new game, set in the Far Cry universe, is codenamed “Kodiak” and is an open-world FPS in the works at Vantage Studios. Project Kodiak is among several new Far Cry games planned at Ubisoft, along with Far Cry 7, the next mainline title in the first-person shooter franchise.

Far Cry codename Kodiak will focus on “player interactions and player-driven stories,” as per Insider Gaming's sources. The game has reportedly been described as “really ambitious” by people familiar with the project.

Kodiak is reportedly being developed on the foundations of another cancelled Far Cry project, codenamed Maverick, an extraction shooter. It's unclear if the new Far Cry game will be a single-player title or feature a multiplayer component.

Multiple Far Cry Games Planned

Aside from Kodiak, Ubisoft is reportedly working on Far Cry 7, the next mainline game in the series, which currently carries the codename “Blackbird.” According to the report, the game has been internally delayed multiple times, but development is now on track. Far Cry 7 also reportedly includes a co-op multiplayer component, allowing more than one player to experience the world together — a feature present in previous Far Cry titles.

Additionally, Vantage Studios co-CEO Charlie Guillemot reportedly called project Blackbird “honestly impressive” in an internal review. The Ubisoft executive also referred to the game as “act one,” according to the report, suggesting the developer is planning multiple Far Cry games keeping Far Cry 7 (codename Blackbird) as a point of conceptual reference.

Ubisoft has not formally revealed future Far Cry projects, but has confirmed that at least two Far Cry titles were in the works. Earlier this year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that two “very promising” Far Cry titles were in development in addition to several Assassin's Creed games.

The company has also not shared details about the in-development Far Cry projects and their respective release windows. Far Cry 7 has faced several internal delays and Far Cry codename Kodiak is believed to be several years away from its launch, according to the report. 

It has been nearly five years since the last mainline title in the Far Cry franchise, Far Cry 6, was released. The shooter was criticised for failing to innovate the Far Cry formula and was seen as too similar to preceding games in the series.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Pick stealth or guns blazing
  • Varied mission approaches
  • Satisfying gunplay
  • Headshots are fun
  • Co-op is fun
  • Supremos, Resolver weapons
  • New enemy types
  • Gun holstering system
  • Vehicular variety
  • Bad
  • Bit of padding
  • Useless enemy respawning
  • Special forces are meh
  • Can't go too far in co-op
  • Side activities are okay
  • Could be more authentic
  • Amigos are more for flair
  • In-game store uses real money
  • No cross-play support
Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry 6 review
Genre Shooter
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Far Cry
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

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Further reading: Far Cry, Far Cry 7, Ubisoft, Vantage Studios, Far Cry 6
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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