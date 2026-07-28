Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Display Specifications Revealed Ahead of August Debut

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI has received a fresh teaser ahead of its launch in China next month, with the company highlighting the display of the upcoming gaming tablet. The latest announcement confirms that Lenovo is focusing on the device's screen capabilities, while revealing several key features before its debut. The tablet has already been confirmed to support 5G connectivity and AI-powered features, with earlier teasers also pointing to a flagship Snapdragon chipset.

Lenovo Reveals Legion Y700 AI Display Features Ahead of Launch

According to posts shared by Lenovo on Weibo, the Legion Y700 AI will sport an 8.4-inch OLED display with a WQXGA resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The panel uses a Real RGB sub-pixel arrangement, delivers a pixel density of 359ppi, supports a 165Hz refresh rate, and reaches a local peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. It also covers the DCI-P3 colour gamut, supports 12-bit colour and Dolby Vision, and ships with factory colour calibration rated at a Delta E.

Lenovo has also equipped the Legion Y700 AI display with multiple hardware and software eye protection features. These include 3,840Hz PWM dimming at low brightness, DC dimming at medium and high brightness levels, hardware-level 1 nit brightness for night-time viewing, and a harmful blue light ratio below 6.75 percent.

The Legion Y700 AI panel is also rated at an SVM value below 0.4 when brightness exceeds 10 nits. Software features include automatic brightness memory, original colour display, AI-powered eye protection reminders, and multiple eye comfort modes. The display has received TÜV Rheinland certifications for Global Eye Protection 5.0, hardware-level low blue light, flicker-free operation, and worry-free touch performance.

For gaming, the OLED panel of the Legion Y700 AI supports a 3,400Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, a native multi-finger touch sampling rate of 360Hz, a 0.3ms response time, and 39ms end-to-end touch latency. It also offers AI-assisted pixel targeting and customisable touch controls.

Lenovo has previously confirmed that the Legion Y700 AI will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version chipset with a peak clock speed of 4.74GHz. The tablet will support LPDDR5T RAM, UFS 4.1 Pro storage, a 15,000sq mm vapour chamber, the company's Qiankun thermal management system, Tianxi AI personal intelligent agent features, and 5G connectivity.

Recent leaks suggest the Legion Y700 AI could arrive in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 24GB + 512GB, and 24GB + 1TB configurations. The tablet is also tipped to include SIM card support, the N79 5G band, a centred punch-hole front camera, and a weight of around 310g. Lenovo has already announced that the device will launch in China in August in a purple colourway with RGB design elements and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.