Technology News
English Edition

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Display Specifications Revealed Ahead of August Debut

For gaming, the OLED panel of the Legion Y700 AI supports a 3,400Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 15:17 IST
Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Display Specifications Revealed Ahead of August Debut

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI will sport an 8.4-inch OLED display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Legion Y700 AI display reaches up to 4,000 nits brightness
  • The panel supports Dolby Vision and 12-bit colour
  • Gaming features include 3,400Hz touch sampling
Advertisement

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI has received a fresh teaser ahead of its launch in China next month, with the company highlighting the display of the upcoming gaming tablet. The latest announcement confirms that Lenovo is focusing on the device's screen capabilities, while revealing several key features before its debut. The tablet has already been confirmed to support 5G connectivity and AI-powered features, with earlier teasers also pointing to a flagship Snapdragon chipset.

Lenovo Reveals Legion Y700 AI Display Features Ahead of Launch

According to posts shared by Lenovo on Weibo, the Legion Y700 AI will sport an 8.4-inch OLED display with a WQXGA resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The panel uses a Real RGB sub-pixel arrangement, delivers a pixel density of 359ppi, supports a 165Hz refresh rate, and reaches a local peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. It also covers the DCI-P3 colour gamut, supports 12-bit colour and Dolby Vision, and ships with factory colour calibration rated at a Delta E.

VoltLenovo Discussion
Explore More...

Lenovo has also equipped the Legion Y700 AI display with multiple hardware and software eye protection features. These include 3,840Hz PWM dimming at low brightness, DC dimming at medium and high brightness levels, hardware-level 1 nit brightness for night-time viewing, and a harmful blue light ratio below 6.75 percent.

The Legion Y700 AI panel is also rated at an SVM value below 0.4 when brightness exceeds 10 nits. Software features include automatic brightness memory, original colour display, AI-powered eye protection reminders, and multiple eye comfort modes. The display has received TÜV Rheinland certifications for Global Eye Protection 5.0, hardware-level low blue light, flicker-free operation, and worry-free touch performance.

For gaming, the OLED panel of the Legion Y700 AI supports a 3,400Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, a native multi-finger touch sampling rate of 360Hz, a 0.3ms response time, and 39ms end-to-end touch latency. It also offers AI-assisted pixel targeting and customisable touch controls.

Lenovo has previously confirmed that the Legion Y700 AI will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version chipset with a peak clock speed of 4.74GHz. The tablet will support LPDDR5T RAM, UFS 4.1 Pro storage, a 15,000sq mm vapour chamber, the company's Qiankun thermal management system, Tianxi AI personal intelligent agent features, and 5G connectivity.

Recent leaks suggest the Legion Y700 AI could arrive in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 24GB + 512GB, and 24GB + 1TB configurations. The tablet is also tipped to include SIM card support, the N79 5G band, a centred punch-hole front camera, and a weight of around 310g. Lenovo has already announced that the device will launch in China in August in a purple colourway with RGB design elements and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Y700 AI, Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite, Legion Y700 AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Boat Sailor Nav Smartwatch Launched in India With Google Maps Tracking Alongside Sailor Play Headphones

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Display Specifications Revealed Ahead of August Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus N6x Will Go On Sale in India on This Date: See Expected Specs
  2. Oppo Reno 16 Series Limited Edition Phone to Launch in India Soon
  3. Flipkart Freedom Sale Starts August 8: Bank Offers and Deals Teased
  4. Inside Oppo India's Strategy for a Saturated, High-ASP Smartphone Market
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Display Specifications Revealed Ahead of August Debut
  6. OPPO Reno16 Series: Is This the Complete Creator Device?
  7. Vivo T5x 5G Gets New Fusion Red Colour Option in India
  8. Here's When the Redmi Note 17 5G Will Launch in India
  9. Vivo S2 to Launch in India Soon, Design Officially Teased
  10. Honor Confirms Robot Phone Camera Details Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Band 11 Series Opens for Pre-Orders in China With New Pro GPS Model
  2. Apple's Touchscreen MacBook Pro Models to Exclusively Use Samsung OLED Displays: Report
  3. Apple Sued After Users Allegedly Lose $1.8 Million to Fake Bitcoin Wallet App
  4. OnePlus N6x Sale Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Honor Robot Phone Camera Details, RAM and Storage Variants Teased; Pre-Orders Begin
  6. Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Display Specifications Revealed Ahead of August Debut
  7. Boat Sailor Nav Smartwatch Launched in India With Google Maps Tracking Alongside Sailor Play Headphones
  8. Oppo Reno 16 Series x Baby Monster Edition India Launch Teased: What You Need to Know
  9. New 'Ambitious' Open-World Far Cry Game Reportedly Enters Development at Ubisoft
  10. Bitcoin Drops Below $64,000 as Treasury Yields Pressure Crypto Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »