OnePlus N6x is set to be launched in India on the last day of the ongoing month by the tech firm. Leading up to its scheduled unveiling, the company has revealed various details about the phone. For reference, the smartphone maker recently teased the battery capacity of the OnePlus N6x, along with its colour options, availability details, and rear design. Now, the company has confirmed the date on which the OnePlus N6x will go on sale in the country. Moreover, the front design of the handset has been teased.

OnePlus N6x Will Go on Sale in India on August 4

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming OnePlus N series smartphone has been updated to confirm that the OnePlus N6x will go on sale in the country on August 4 at 12 pm IST. Apart from this, the handset maker has revealed that the OnePlus N6x will be equipped with a flat display that delivers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone will also ship with multiple AI photo editing tools, namely AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and AI Unblur.

The AI Portrait Glow is claimed to allow users to increase the brightness of subject faces in images taken in dimly lit environments. On the other hand, the AI Eraser tool will let users remove unwanted elements from an image. Similarly, the AI Unblur functionality on the OnePlus N6x will increase the sharpness of blurred images.

This comes shortly after the company announced that the OnePlus N6x will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. According to the smartphone maker's claims, the OnePlus N6x will provide up to 2.5 days of battery life. Apart from this, the upcoming OnePlus N series phone is claimed to offer 20.56 hours of video playback, 133.56 hours of music playback, 25.04 hours of social media scrolling, or 11.26 hours of video recording on a single charge.

We already know that the OnePlus N6x will be launched in India on July 31 at 12 pm IST, which is only a few days away. The phone will go on sale in the country via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. The tech firm recently revealed that the OnePlus N6x will be offered in two colour options, dubbed Burgundy Red and Ice Blue. More details are expected to be revealed soon as the launch date draws close.

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