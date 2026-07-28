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OnePlus N6x Sale Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus N6x will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 15:21 IST
OnePlus N6x Sale Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

OnePlus N6x could feature a hole punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6x will pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus N6x design was recently revealed
  • OnePlus N6x will be launched in India this week
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OnePlus N6x is set to be launched in India on the last day of the ongoing month by the tech firm. Leading up to its scheduled unveiling, the company has revealed various details about the phone. For reference, the smartphone maker recently teased the battery capacity of the OnePlus N6x, along with its colour options, availability details, and rear design. Now, the company has confirmed the date on which the OnePlus N6x will go on sale in the country. Moreover, the front design of the handset has been teased.

OnePlus N6x Will Go on Sale in India on August 4

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming OnePlus N series smartphone has been updated to confirm that the OnePlus N6x will go on sale in the country on August 4 at 12 pm IST. Apart from this, the handset maker has revealed that the OnePlus N6x will be equipped with a flat display that delivers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone will also ship with multiple AI photo editing tools, namely AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and AI Unblur.

The AI Portrait Glow is claimed to allow users to increase the brightness of subject faces in images taken in dimly lit environments. On the other hand, the AI Eraser tool will let users remove unwanted elements from an image. Similarly, the AI Unblur functionality on the OnePlus N6x will increase the sharpness of blurred images.

This comes shortly after the company announced that the OnePlus N6x will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. According to the smartphone maker's claims, the OnePlus N6x will provide up to 2.5 days of battery life. Apart from this, the upcoming OnePlus N series phone is claimed to offer 20.56 hours of video playback, 133.56 hours of music playback, 25.04 hours of social media scrolling, or 11.26 hours of video recording on a single charge.

We already know that the OnePlus N6x will be launched in India on July 31 at 12 pm IST, which is only a few days away. The phone will go on sale in the country via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. The tech firm recently revealed that the OnePlus N6x will be offered in two colour options, dubbed Burgundy Red and Ice Blue. More details are expected to be revealed soon as the launch date draws close.

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Further reading: OnePlus N6x, OnePlus, OnePlus N6x India Launch, OnePlus N6x Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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