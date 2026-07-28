Redmi Note 17 5G will be launched in India in the first week of next month, the smartphone maker revealed on Tuesday. On top of this, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also revealed key details about the upcoming handset, including its battery capacity and display type. The Redmi Note 17 5G is confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and Xiaomi's website. It will be offered in two colour options, too. The teased specifications and features are identical to the handset's Chinese counterpart, which was recently launched in China, along with the Redmi Note 17 Pro.

Redmi Note 17 5G India Launch Set for August 6

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Note series handset has been updated to confirm that the Redmi Note 17 5G will be launched in India on August 6. On top of this, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also revealed that the Redmi Note 17 5G will be backed by an 8,000mAh battery, calling the handset the “mAhster Edition”. The smartphone will also be equipped with an AMOLED display, the company revealed. It will go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store and will be offered in blue and pink colour options.

Redmi Note 17 5G will sport the same design as its Chinese counterpart

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

Since the launch of the new Redmi Note 17 5G is a little over a week away, the tech firm is expected to reveal more details, including the chipset and camera configuration, in the coming days. The specifications revealed by the company are identical to the onces found on the Chinese version of the handset. In China, the Redmi Note 17 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm. It carries a 50-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi Note 17 5G will be priced in India at over Rs. 30,000 for the base variant, which is said to feature 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset is expected to ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16, which is the same as its Chinese counterpart. The Xiaomi sub-brand will reportedly offer four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the Redmi Note series phone.

The confirmed August 6 launch date of the Redmi Note 17 5G is in line with earlier reports, which suggested that the smartphone would be launched in the first week of August. However, the Redmi Note 17 5G will reportedly go on sale in the country on August 11.