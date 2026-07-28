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Flipkart Freedom Sale Starts August 8: Bank Offers and Deals Teased

Customers can avail of bank offers, exchange deals, and EMI benefits during the Flipkart Freedom Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 July 2026 08:52 IST
Flipkart Freedom Sale Starts August 8: Bank Offers and Deals Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Independence Day-themed sale event will begin next month

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Highlights
  • Flipkart Freedom Sale is confirmed to begin on August 8
  • SBI card users will get 10 percent instant discount during the sale
  • Deals on iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy Tab A11+ have been teased
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The Flipkart Freedom Sale has been announced in India. The e-commerce platform's Independence Day-themed sale event will begin on August 8. During the sale period, eligible customers will be able to avail of discounts across smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions, home appliances, and other electronics. Flipkart has teased offers on products such as the iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, and Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, which are set to receive discounts. Customers can avail of bank offers, exchange deals, and EMI benefits to further reduce the effective sale price of products.

Flipkart Freedom Sale Date, Offers

Flipkart Freedom Sale in India is set to go live in India on August 8. However, there is a chance of Flipkart Plus and Black members getting 24-hour early access to the sale, starting August 7. The e-commerce platform, however, has yet to reveal how long the Freedom Sale will run.

The company says customers using eligible SBI credit cards will be able to avail of a 10 percent instant discount on purchases. The offer will also apply to eligible EMI transactions. Buyers can expect additional savings through exchange offers and EMI options on select products.

Some of the products that will receive discounts during the Freedom Sale have also been teased, although their final sale prices remain under wraps. The iPhone 17 is among the smartphones highlighted by Flipkart, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. In the tablet segment, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ has been listed as an upcoming deal that prospective buyers can begin wishlisting ahead of the commencement of the sale.

The Flipkart Freedom Sale is confirmed to bring offers on Samsung 55-inch 4K TVs and Samsung Galaxy Book 4. A teaser also suggests that select boAt earphones could be available starting at a three-digit price during the sale.

Customers can expect several deal categories. These include India's Top Deals, Deals of the Day, Price Crash, Rush Hours, Tick Tock Deals, and Made in India offers. While the exact offers are currently unknown, these may include limited-period discounts and price drops across different product categories.

We can expect more product-specific deals and their effective prices to be revealed as the August 8 start date of the Flipkart Freedom Sale approaches.

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Further reading: flipkart freedom sale, Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026, Flipkart Freedom Sale Deals, Flipkart
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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