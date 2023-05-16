Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Boat Storm Connect Plus Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 2.5D Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Storm Connect Plus Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 2.5D Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Storm Connect Plus is claimed to use an ENx algorithm to eliminate background noise on Bluetooth calls.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 May 2023 17:30 IST
Boat Storm Connect Plus Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 2.5D Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat India

Boat Storm Connect Plus price in India is set at Rs. 1,999

Highlights
  • Boat Storm Connect Plus features a heart rate and SpO2 sensor
  • It comes with support for Hindi and English languages
  • Boat Storm Connect Plus features over 100 watch faces

Boat Storm Connect Plus smartwatch was unveiled in India on Tuesday. The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.91-inch display with up to 550 nits of peak brightness and a 2.5D curved glass with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartwatch features support for Bluetooth calling, along with the company's ENx algorithm, which is claimed to eliminate background noise during Bluetooth calls. It features over 100 watch faces and also offers health measurement tools including a heart rate tracker and SpO2 monitor.

Boat Storm Connect Plus price in India, availability

Boat Storm Connect Plus smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 1,999. It is worth noting that the company says this is introductory pricing and is yet to reveal the retail pricing of the device. It is available in four colour variants — Active Black, Active Blue, Cool Grey, and Maroon.

The smartwatch can be purchased via the official Boat website.

Boat Storm Connect Plus specifications, features

Boat Storm Connect Plus smartwatch sports a 1.91-inch HD display with 550 nits brightness and 2.5D curved glass with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The watch is equipped with a square dial. It supports Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch while the company's ENx algorithm is claimed to cancel background voice to offer noise-free calling using the watch.

The smartwatch also offers health-tracking features like SpO2 monitoring and heart rate sensors. The Boat Storm Connect Plus also features over 100 sports modes.

Users can also pick from over 100 watch faces to customise the wearable device. The Boat Storm Connect Plus also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Boat Storm Connect Plus smartwatch houses a 300mAh battery which is said to be fully charged in 2 hours. The watch is claimed to last for up to seven days with regular use. Other highlights of the watch are an alarm, countdown timer, stopwatch, push notification for SMS, social media and apps. It also features music controls, camera controls, and weather updates, according to the company. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat Storm Connect Plus, Boat, Boat Storm Connect Plus specifications, Boat Storm Connect Plus price in India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Executives Said to Plan Meeting With Government Officials This Week in Pivot Beyond China
OpenAI Chief to Propose Mandatory License for Firms Building ChatGPT-Like Powerful AI at US Congress
Boat Storm Connect Plus Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 2.5D Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  2. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
  4. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus 12 Key Specifications Including Camera, SoC Tipped: Check Here
  6. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Likely to Launch on This Day
  8. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  9. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  10. iPhone 15 to Get 48-Megapixel Main Camera From iPhone 14 Pro: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Launches Sanchar Saathi Portal to Track Lost or Stolen Mobile Phones Across India: All Details
  2. OpenAI Chief to Propose Mandatory License for Firms Building ChatGPT-Like Powerful AI at US Congress
  3. Avatar: The Way of Water Disney+ Hotstar OTT Release Date in India Set for June 7
  4. Boat Storm Connect Plus Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 2.5D Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Tesla Executives Said to Plan Meeting With Government Officials This Week in Pivot Beyond China
  6. Royal Challengers Bangalore Enters Web3 Space, Ties Up With Rario for Digital Trading Cards of RCB Players
  7. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Series Battery-Draining Bug Fix Rolling Out to Users: Report
  8. EU States Approve World's First Comprehensive Set of Rules to Regulate Crypto in Wake of FTX Collapse
  9. Vivo V29e Specifications and Launch Timeline Leak, May Feature Dimensity 7000 Series SoC: Details
  10. India's Import of Mobile Phones, Laptops, PCs, Other Devices from China Declined in FY 2022-23: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.