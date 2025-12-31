Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Tipped to Launch in India in March; Xiaomi 17T Could Follow in April

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Tipped to Launch in India in March; Xiaomi 17T Could Follow in April

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 were earlier expected to launch in India in January or February.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 15:24 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Tipped to Launch in India in March; Xiaomi 17T Could Follow in April

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Ultra series is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra was recently launched in China
  • Xiaomi 17 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro models might launch in India
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 recently received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that they could be launched in the country soon. Moreover, a tipster claimed that the two handsets will be launched in India in either January or February. However, now the same tipster claims that this could be pushed further to a later month in 2026. Additionally, the Xiaomi 17T will reportedly debut in the country a month after the Ultra and the standard models. This comes soon after a company executive confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will arrive in select global markets in January next year.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the Chinese smartphone maker could launch the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 in India in March 2026, but the leaker doesn't seem too confident about the veracity of the information. Yadav also says that the purported Xiaomi 17T will be unveiled in the country a month later, following the arrival of the Ultra and standard models. The tipster previously claimed that the two phones would arrive in India in either January or February.

This comes soon after the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Xiaomi 17 reportedly received BIS approval, hinting at their imminent launch. Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Xiaomi Group, Xu Fei, recently announced that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in global markets in January 2026.

The Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm whether it plans to launch the Xiaomi 17 series in India. If the latest leak is true, then the flagship Ultra model might come to India nearly two months after its global debut.

To recap, Xiaomi 17 Ultra was unveiled in China on December 25 as the company's fourth addition to the lineup. The handset is priced in the country at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and CNY 8,499 (about Rs. 1,09,000) for the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It is equipped with a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,060 nits peak brightness.

Meanwhile, the vanilla Xiaomi 17 was launched in the country in September at a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It gets a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. Both Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 are powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch, Xiaomi 17 India Launch, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Specifications, Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T India Launch, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Elon Musk's xAI Buys Third Building to Expand AI Compute Power

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Tipped to Launch in India in March; Xiaomi 17T Could Follow in April
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Realme 16 Pro Series Could Cost in India
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro Launched Globally Alongside Reno 15
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  4. Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. These Three Xiaomi 17 Series Phones Could Launch in India in Q1 2026
  6. LG Just Unveiled These New Xboom Speaker Models Ahead of CES 2026
  7. Moto X70 Air Pro Teaser Confirms AI Focus and Pro Upgrade
  8. MIT Develops 3D-Printable Aluminum Alloy That's Stronger Usual Metals
  9. Apple Could Emerge as a Major AI Powerhouse in 2026: Report
  10. Samsung Could Add a Second Supplier for Galaxy A57's OLED Displays
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Chipset Launched For Mid-Ranged Phones, Brings Efficiency Gains
  2. JWST Reveals Powerful Winds and Dense Atmosphere on Scorching Exoplanet TOI-561b
  3. New Year 2026 Scam Alert: This WhatsApp Greeting Could Wipe Your Bank Account
  4. Apple Fitness+ Teaser Hints at New Features Coming in January 2026
  5. An AI Pen? Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Secret Hardware Project Details Leak
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro With Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Globally, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  7. Hell’s Paradise Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Tipped to Launch in India in March; Xiaomi 17T Could Follow in April
  9. Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra Starrer Online?
  10. Phoenix (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know Tamil Action-Packed Thriller Starring Surya Sethupathi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »