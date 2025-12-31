Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 recently received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that they could be launched in the country soon. Moreover, a tipster claimed that the two handsets will be launched in India in either January or February. However, now the same tipster claims that this could be pushed further to a later month in 2026. Additionally, the Xiaomi 17T will reportedly debut in the country a month after the Ultra and the standard models. This comes soon after a company executive confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will arrive in select global markets in January next year.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the Chinese smartphone maker could launch the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 in India in March 2026, but the leaker doesn't seem too confident about the veracity of the information. Yadav also says that the purported Xiaomi 17T will be unveiled in the country a month later, following the arrival of the Ultra and standard models. The tipster previously claimed that the two phones would arrive in India in either January or February.

Just got this information from a source, but please treat it as unconfirmed for now.



Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are expected to launch in India in March, while the Xiaomi 17T could follow in April 2026.



The last T-series device launched by Xiaomi was the Xiaomi 11T Pro,… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 31, 2025

This comes soon after the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Xiaomi 17 reportedly received BIS approval, hinting at their imminent launch. Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Xiaomi Group, Xu Fei, recently announced that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in global markets in January 2026.

The Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm whether it plans to launch the Xiaomi 17 series in India. If the latest leak is true, then the flagship Ultra model might come to India nearly two months after its global debut.

To recap, Xiaomi 17 Ultra was unveiled in China on December 25 as the company's fourth addition to the lineup. The handset is priced in the country at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and CNY 8,499 (about Rs. 1,09,000) for the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It is equipped with a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,060 nits peak brightness.

Meanwhile, the vanilla Xiaomi 17 was launched in the country in September at a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It gets a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. Both Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 are powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.