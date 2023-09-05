Technology News

Honor 90 5G Price Range, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch: All Details

Honor 90 5G India variant is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2023 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 5G seen in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Honor 90 5G is likely to sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display
  • The phone is said to have a 200-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • Honor 90 5G is expected to support 66W wired fast charging

Honor 90 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The handset was initially released in China alongside a pro model earlier this year in May. The Honor 90 Pro, not yet confirmed to launch in India, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. HonorTech CEO Madhav Sheth previously teased the Honor 90 and now a tipster has hinted at the specifications and price range of the Indian variant.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) in a tweet suggested that the Indian variant of the Honor 90 5G is likely to be available in Black, Green, and Silver colour options and could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. 

The Indian variant of the Honor 90 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone could ship with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1.

A triple rear camera unit is expected on the of the Honor 90 5G, that could feature similar details to that of its Chinese counterpart. It is likely to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Although the tipster did not list the front camera specifications, it could be expected to have a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Honor 90 Indian variant is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is likely to be equipped with a mono speaker.

In China, the Honor 90 5G starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Honor 90 5G, Honor 90 5G India launch, Honor 90 5G specifications, Honor 90 5G price in India, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
