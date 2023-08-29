Oppo Watch 4 Pro was launched on Tuesday in China as the company's newest smartwatch, alongside the Oppo Find N3 Flip. The wearable sports a 1.91-inch curved LTPO AMOLED screen on a square dial. The company has launched the smartwatch in two colour variants — Breaking Dawn Brown and Extreme Night Black (translated from Chinese). It is equipped with Snapdragon W5 and Hengxuan 2700 chips, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Oppo Watch 4 Pro watch is backed by a 570mAH battery, which is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life.

Oppo Watch 4 Pro price, availability

Oppo Watch 4 Pro price is set at CNY 2299 (nearly Rs. 26,100) for the silicone strap variant, while the leather strap model is priced at CNY 2499 (nearly Rs. 28,350). Pre-orders for the smartwatch are live, and it will go on sale via the company's website starting September 8.

Customers who pre-order will get a discount of CNY 100 (nearly Rs. 1,150). The wearable is available in Extreme Night Black and Breaking Dawn Brown colourways with rubber and leather strap options, respectively.

Oppo Watch 4 Pro specifications

The newly unveiled Oppo Watch 4 Pro features a 1.91-inch curved LTPO AMOLED screen with a rectangular dial display. The display has a 378x496 pixel resolution. It is equipped with Snapdragon W5 and Hengxuan 2700 chips, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartwatch is only compatible with Android phones. It comes with several health trackers, including blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitor, heart rate tracker, sleep quality assessment, as well as stress and sedentary reminders. It also supports over 100 sports modes. The smartwatch also features ECG, ambient light and wrist temperature sensors.

The Oppo Watch 4 Pro packs a 570mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 5 days of battery life with the "Full smart mode" and up to 14 days with "Light smart mode". It takes up to 65 minutes for a full charge, while 10 minutes of charging time provides about 24 hours of battery life, according to the company.

