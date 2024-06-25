Technology News

Casio G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch With Slimmer Design, Water Resistance Unveiled

Casio G-Shock GBD-300 is claimed to offer up to two years of battery life on a CR2032 battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2024 16:31 IST
Photo Credit: Casio

Casio G-Shock GBD-300 features a slim, octagon-shaped body

  • Casio G-Shock GBD-300 has a 20 bar water resistance rating
  • The smartwatch offers stopwatch, timer and alarm features
  • The Casio G-Shock GBD-300 supports Bluetooth connectivity
Casio G-Shock GBD-300, with a shock-resistant design, has been unveiled. The smartwatch has a water resistance rating of 20 bar, which means it can be used during activities like swimming and other high-impact water sports. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with the G-Shock Move companion app. The company has not yet revealed the price of the watch but has confirmed its design, specifications, and features. It is currently unclear whether the G-Shock GBD-300 will be introduced in India.

Casio G-Shock GBD-300 design

The newly unveiled Casio G-Shock GBD-300 features a slim, octagonal body and urethane band. The back bumper bezel has a bowl-shaped curvature which surrounds the case and helps with shock resistance as well as reduced contact with the back of the hand.

The underside covering joins the band and the bezel which is claimed to assist flexible wrist movement. The parts of the band which come into contact with the skin have a dotted texture that prevents slipping or sticking due to perspiration, according to the company.

Casio G-Shock GBD-300 specifications, features

The Casio G-Shock GBD-300 has a 20 bar water resistance rating and supports Bluetooth connectivity. It is compatible with the G-Shock Move app which helps track a user's activity. The data the smartwatch can process includes time, distance and pace travelled, as well as calories burned, daily step count and monthly running distance.

The company says that the Casio G-Shock GBD-300 supports 38 time zones. It is equipped with a stopwatch, countdown timer and alarm features. The watch can support up to four daily alarms with the snooze function. It also includes support for an 'airplane' mode.

The G-Shock GBD-300 is claimed to offer up to two years of battery life on a CR2032 battery. It also comes with Casio's in-house Tough Solar technology which is said to convert light into power, using a range of sources from  sunlight to fluorescent lamps. The body of the watch measures 48.9 x 47.4 x 14.9mm in size, and it weighs around 60g along with the straps.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
