Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch with 1.96-inch AMOLED Arched Display has been launched in India. The smartwatch offers IP68 dust and water resistance, smart health monitors, activity trackers, and over 110+ sports modes. The display offers 410 X 502 pixels resolution. The watch comes with fast charging support and is claimed to offer a full day of use with just 10 minutes of charging. Fastrack's new smartwatch comes in three colourways - black, blue, and teal. It has support for 200+ watch faces and Bluetooth calling.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro price, availability

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro price is set at Rs. 3,995 in India. The wearable will go on sale on April 27 via Flipkart. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes in three colour variants - black, blue, and teal.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro specifications, features

The newly launched Revoltt FS1 Pro from Fastrack comes with a 1.96-inch super AMOLED Arched Display, with 410 X 502pixels resolution. The smartwatch offers over 110+ sports modes as well as several smart health monitoring sensors like stress monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It also supports over 200 watch faces.

The Revoltt FS1 Pro supports SingleSync Bluetooth calling, which is said to offer uninterrupted connectivity. In addition to this, the watch also features 2.5X NitroFast charging support, which is claimed to offer a full day of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging.

Moreover, the Revoltt FS1 Pro also supports smart notifications & AI voice assistant. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating as well. More details such as battery life will be revealed once the watch goes on sale later this week.

Earlier this month, Fastrack unveiled the Limitless FS1 smartwatch in India at a price of Rs. 1,995. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support, and a 1.95-inch display. It is equipped with an advanced ATS chipset and offers over 150 watch faces and inbuilt Amazon Alexa support. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is powered by a 300mAh battery that is said to offer a battery life of up to 10 days.

