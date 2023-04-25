Technology News

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro Smartwatch With 1.96-inch Arched Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro will be available in three different colorways- black, blue, and teal.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2023 11:57 IST
Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro Smartwatch With 1.96-inch Arched Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Fastrack

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs. 3,995

Highlights
  • Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro offers fast charging
  • The smartwatch comes with over 110+ sports modes
  • The Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro carries an IP68 rating

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch with 1.96-inch AMOLED Arched Display has been launched in India. The smartwatch offers IP68 dust and water resistance, smart health monitors, activity trackers, and over 110+ sports modes. The display offers 410 X 502 pixels resolution. The watch comes with fast charging support and is claimed to offer a full day of use with just 10 minutes of charging. Fastrack's new smartwatch comes in three colourways - black, blue, and teal. It has support for 200+ watch faces and Bluetooth calling.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro price, availability

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro price is set at Rs. 3,995 in India. The wearable will go on sale on April 27 via Flipkart. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes in three colour variants - black, blue, and teal.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro specifications, features

The newly launched Revoltt FS1 Pro from Fastrack comes with a 1.96-inch super AMOLED Arched Display, with 410 X 502pixels resolution. The smartwatch offers over 110+ sports modes as well as several smart health monitoring sensors like stress monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It also supports over 200 watch faces.

The Revoltt FS1 Pro supports SingleSync Bluetooth calling, which is said to offer uninterrupted connectivity. In addition to this, the watch also features 2.5X NitroFast charging support, which is claimed to offer a full day of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging.

Moreover, the Revoltt FS1 Pro also supports smart notifications & AI voice assistant. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating as well. More details such as battery life will be revealed once the watch goes on sale later this week.

Earlier this month, Fastrack unveiled the Limitless FS1 smartwatch in India at a price of Rs. 1,995. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support, and a 1.95-inch display. It is equipped with an advanced ATS chipset and offers over 150 watch faces and inbuilt Amazon Alexa support. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is powered by a 300mAh battery that is said to offer a battery life of up to 10 days.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Blue, Teal
Display Size 50mm
Dial Shape Square
Display Type Super AMOLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro, Fastrack, Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro price
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Enforcement Directorate Raids HPZ Token in Three Cities, Freezes Rs. 92 Crore: Details
007's Road to a Million: Brian Cox to Star in Amazon Prime Video's James Bond-Inspired Game Show
Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro Smartwatch With 1.96-inch Arched Display Launched in India: Price, Features
