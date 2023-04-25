Technology News

007's Road to a Million: Brian Cox to Star in Amazon Prime Video's James Bond-Inspired Game Show

The show will pit contestants in teams of two on a globetrotting adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to GBP 1 million.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 April 2023 12:11 IST
007’s Road to a Million: Brian Cox to Star in Amazon Prime Video’s James Bond-Inspired Game Show

Photo Credit: 007.com

The show will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video later this year

  • Brian Cox will play The Controller in the series
  • The Controller is an enigmatic character
  • Brian Cox is a recipient of Emmy and Golden Globe awards

Succession star Brian Cox has booked his next gig with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming UK Original 007's Road to a Million, an unscripted adventure series shot across locations of James Bond films.

According to the streamer, the show will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to GBP 1 million (about Rs. 10.22 crore). Filmed in many iconic Bond locations — from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica — this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism.

In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Cox, a recipient of Emmy and Golden Globe awards, will play The Controller, the enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants in the series.

The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome, a press release notes. He has millions of pounds to give away — up to GBP 1 million per couple — but he doesn't make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with the license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle,” the Scottish actor said in a statement.

007's Road to a Million is a collaboration between Amazon Studios, EON Productions, 72 Films, and MGM Alternative. The show will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories later this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Brian Cox, Amazon Prime Video, 007’s Road to a Million, James Bond, 007’s Road to a Million Cast
007’s Road to a Million: Brian Cox to Star in Amazon Prime Video’s James Bond-Inspired Game Show

 
 

