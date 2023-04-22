Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series later this year. Many previous reports have suggested that the South Korean tech giant may host another Galaxy Unpacked event in the second half of 2023, where they are expected to unveil a host of new products. Various leaks and reports have already suggested several features and key specifications of the purported Galaxy Watch 6 devices. A new report suggests that the models may get a better, faster chipset than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5.

According to a SamMobile report, the Galaxy Watch 6 series models will likely be powered by a new, Exynos W980 SoC. It is expected to be 10 percent faster and more powerful than the Exynos W920 SoC that powered the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series of smartwatches.

The report adds that the company may use its newer 5nm process which could also enable an improved battery life of the Galaxy Watch 6 series. An earlier report suggested that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 40mm model may feature a larger 300mAh battery over the 284mAh battery used in the Galaxy Watch 5 model, while the 44mm variant may pack a 425mAh battery unit.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to come with a 1.47-inch display panel with better resolution and screen-to-body ratio. The predecessor model featured a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 450x450 pixels.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is expected to bring back the physical rotating bezels feature. This will likely be limited to the Pro variant, with the base version of the smartwatch retaining the digital bezel from the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup.

The bezel is not the only design feature that has been tipped so far. An earlier leak suggested that the Galaxy Watch 6 will reportedly come with a curved glass design.

Samsung has not officially confirmed much about the upcoming wearables. Reportedly, the company has also filed for a patent that would allow the tech giant to integrate a projector in some of its future Galaxy watches, although the Galaxy Watch 6 series may be too soon for the technology to launch.

