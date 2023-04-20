Samsung has rolled out an Apple Watch-style women's health tracker to its Galaxy Watch 5 series, comprising the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5. It is available across 32 countries including Korea, the US, and 30 European regions. The feature uses an infrared temperature sensor to provide more accurate data of menstrual cycles and overall health. The new Menstrual Cycle tracker feature on the Galaxy Watch 5 is currently not available in India. The company has announced that it has partnered with Natural Cycles to track skin temperature changes.

The South Korean firm revealed by Samsung details of the new Cycle Tracking feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. These smartwatches are getting more advanced menstrual tracking by utilising the skin-temperature sensor. The company will use the infrared temperature sensor to offer users more detailed insight into their body temperatures and menstrual cycle. It will analyse users' body temperature and other key fertility indicators to determine ovulation details. Data will be encrypted and stored on the user's device, according to Samsung.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series' new temperature-based cycle tracking feature is accessible via the Samsung Health app. It is currently rolling out across 32 countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. There is no word on when the feature will be available to users in India.

To enable the temperature-based cycle tracking feature users can go to ​Cycle Tracking section in the Samsung Health app and add the required details related to their cycle. Once done, they can turn on the Predict period with skin temp toggle in the settings to enable the feature. The temperature readings will be displayed as a graph in Cycle Tracking.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in August last year at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a BioActive sensor that measures heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels, and also includes ECG and blood pressure monitors. It features a temperature sensor that uses infrared technology. It also has accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, and a light sensor.

