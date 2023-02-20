Fire-Boltt Blizzard smartwatch has been unveiled in India at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. The smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch HD display and features a stainless-steel body with a bezel made of high-technology ceramic. The Fire-Boltt Blizzard smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth calling, and offers several smart health trackers including heart rate monitors and blood oxygen level sensors. The smartwatch also supports 120 sport modes and is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life.

Fire-Boltt Blizzard price in India

The Fire-Boltt Blizzard smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website starting February 23.

Fire-Boltt Blizzard smartwatch comes in three different colour variants — Iconic Gold, Mystic Black, and Brilliant Silver.

Fire-Boltt Blizzard specifications, features

Fire-Boltt has expanded its luxury smartwatch collection with the new Fire-Boltt Blizzard smartwatch. It features a 1.28-inch (240 x 240 pixels) HD display with a high-tech ceramic bezel. It sports a round dial, stainless steel body that's claimed to have anti-corrosion properties, and a rotating crown. The smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch.

Users can also dial numbers and save their favourite contacts. The smartwatch supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. The Fire-Boltt Blizzard comes with several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring.

Additionally, the smartwatch also supports 120 sport modes and 50 customisable unique watch faces that can be set via the H Band App. The Fire-Boltt Blizzard also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Further, the smartwatch houses a 220mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to seven days with regular usage and up to two days with Bluetooth calling enabled. Other highlights of the watch include inbuilt games, remote camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch, weather forecast, and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.