Fire-Boltt Dagger smartwatch was launched in India on Monday with a 1.43-inch (326x326 pixels) LCD display and Bluetooth calling support. The Fire-Boltt Dagger smartwatch comes with support for always-on display as well as several health tracking including heart rate monitor and blood oxygen level sensors. The smartwatch also features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is backed by a 400mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 30 days of standby mode.

Fire-Boltt Dagger price in India

The Fire-Boltt Dagger smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499 and is available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Amazon India.

Fire-Boltt's Dagger smartwatch comes in three different colour variants — Black, Green, and Grey.

Fire-Boltt Dagger specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Dagger smartwatch features a 1.43-inch (326x326 pixels) AMOLED display supporting always-on display, 60Hz refresh rate, and 600 Nits peak brightness. It sports a round dial.

This smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. Users can also save important contacts, access recent logs, and use speakerphone. The smartwatch also supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri that help users to do things like setting an alarm or reminder with a simple command.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with health tracking features such as SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, female health tracker, hydration reminder, and sleep monitoring, among others. It also offers several sports modes. The Fire-Boltt Dagger also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Coming to the battery life, the Fire-Boltt Dagger houses a 400mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 15 days under normal usage and up to 30 days in standby mode. Other highlights of the watch include music control, remote camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch, weather forecast, support for multiple watch faces, and a rotating crown button.

