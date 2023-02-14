Technology News

Fire-Boltt Quantum price in India is set at Rs. 2,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 February 2023 19:53 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Quantum comes with IP67 water resistant
  • It features 128MB of inbuilt memory
  • The Fire-Boltt Quantum has a battery capacity of 350mAh

Fire-Boltt has extended its smartwatch series with the latest Quantum smartwatch. The smartwatch was launched in India on Monday and comes with an HD display that offers 240x240 pixels resolution and more. The latest smartwatch from the company features a 1.28-inch display and supports Bluetooth calling. The Fire-Boltt Quantum also has several health monitors including heart rate monitors and blood oxygen level sensors along with multi-sports modes. It gets an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance as well as anti-corrosion properties.

Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch price in India

The Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs. 2,999 and is available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Amazon India. It comes in four different colour variants — Black, Green, Blue and Black and red.

Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch specifications

Fire-Boltt's new Quantum smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch (240x240 pixels) round HD display. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch, display dialled numbers, and save their favourite contacts. The smartwatch also supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. It supports Bluetooth V 5.1 and is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 or above. It also supports gesture control that turns on the display when the users raise their wrists to look at the screen.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with several health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring, among others. It also offers several sports modes and over 50 watch faces. The Fire-Boltt Quantum also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartwatch houses a 350mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to seven days of normal usage and up to two days of usage with Bluetooth calling enabled. It is said to take approximately two hours to charge completely. Other features of the watch include 128MB inbuilt storage, an HR sensor, Accelerometer, a music control, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, and a weather forecast among others.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
