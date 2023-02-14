Fire-Boltt has extended its smartwatch series with the latest Quantum smartwatch. The smartwatch was launched in India on Monday and comes with an HD display that offers 240x240 pixels resolution and more. The latest smartwatch from the company features a 1.28-inch display and supports Bluetooth calling. The Fire-Boltt Quantum also has several health monitors including heart rate monitors and blood oxygen level sensors along with multi-sports modes. It gets an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance as well as anti-corrosion properties.

Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch price in India

The Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs. 2,999 and is available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Amazon India. It comes in four different colour variants — Black, Green, Blue and Black and red.

Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch specifications

Fire-Boltt's new Quantum smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch (240x240 pixels) round HD display. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch, display dialled numbers, and save their favourite contacts. The smartwatch also supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. It supports Bluetooth V 5.1 and is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 or above. It also supports gesture control that turns on the display when the users raise their wrists to look at the screen.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with several health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring, among others. It also offers several sports modes and over 50 watch faces. The Fire-Boltt Quantum also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartwatch houses a 350mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to seven days of normal usage and up to two days of usage with Bluetooth calling enabled. It is said to take approximately two hours to charge completely. Other features of the watch include 128MB inbuilt storage, an HR sensor, Accelerometer, a music control, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, and a weather forecast among others.

