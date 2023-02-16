Samsung Galaxy Watch might come with an integrated projector in the future, if a new patent is to be believed. The South Korea-based tech giant has reportedly filed a patent for a wearable with a projection display that can mirror the main screen on an adjacent surface or display additional details. The proposed feature could allow users to view videos received through different messaging apps. The leaked patent also indicates that the upcoming Galaxy Watch will be equipped with different lenses and LEDs for transmitting the imagery to the surface at different angles.

As per a report by Wareable, Samsung has filed a patent to equip an inbuilt projector on the Galaxy Watch that is capable of casting information onto the hand. The patent describes a smartwatch with “a projection display on a side portion of the housing and configured to display information on a display area adjacent to the housing”. It could mirror the main screen or could be used to show further details.

"It would showcase content in a “display area larger than the display area of a display module on a part of the body wearing a wearable,” the report adds quoting the patent. The projection display may show information that is different from the information displayed on the display module. This could include a still image and a moving image like broadcast content, and multimedia content.

The patent schematics suggest lenses and LEDs, aligned in two rows for handling the projection, according to the report. They could assist in transmitting the imagery to the surface at different angles. For an undistorted display of content, users may have to keep their wrists straight. The report states that it could allow users to view videos sent through messaging apps. Also, it may provide video calling abilities.

Samsung has not shared any details about the new wearable feature yet. The patented technologies may be just used for prototyping and it is expected to undergo changes before release. Such a Galaxy Watch may not even make it to the market.

