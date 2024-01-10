Technology News
The Fire-Boltt Dream 'wristphone' runs on Android 8.1 out-of-the-box and is claimed to offer up to four hours of battery life with 'extreme' usage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2024 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Dream is offered in 12 strap colour options

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Dream is equipped with a 2.02-inch screen
  • The 'wristphone' runs on Android 8.1 OS
  • The Fire-Boltt Dream is backed by an 800mAh battery
Fire-Boltt on Wednesday announced the launch of the Fire-Boltt Dream, a 'wristphone' that runs on Android and offers support for 4G LTE connectivity. It is claimed to support almost all functions offered by a regular smartphone — including making and receiving calls — unlike the company's other smartwatch models that require a paired smartphone. It runs on Android and also offers access to several OTT platforms. The smartwatch offers access to several apps via the Google Play store and is equipped with several health and fitness tracking features. It is claimed to offer up to 4 hours of battery life with heavy usage.

Fire-Boltt Dream price in India, availability

Offered in 12 strap colour options, the Fire-Boltt Dream price in India starts at Rs. 5,999. Options including Aqua Surge, Cherry Hug, Coral Breeze, Forest Fringe, Fusion Flicker and Shadow Glide are priced at Rs. 5,999. 

The Fire-Boltt Dream also also available in Cocoa Couture and Midnight Grace leather strap variants that are priced at Rs. 6,299. The Irish Glam, Midnight Steel and Sky Sizzle metallic strap options are listed at Rs. 6,499. 

The new wristphone is available for purchase through the Fire-Boltt website, Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.

Fire-Boltt Dream specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Dream wristphone sports a 2.02-inch (320 x 386 pixels) screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness level of 600 nits. It is powered by a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 MP chipset paired with a Mali T820 MP1 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 8.1 out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options on the wristphone include 4G LTE (via a nano SIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, along with GPS support. The Fire-Boltt Dream comes pre-installed with the Google Play store which allows access to applications like Gmail, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zomato, Spotify, Myntra, and Bumble, according to the company. It also supports games like Subway Surfers, Temple Run, and Candy Crush.

The wristphone is also claimed to support access to OTT platforms like JioCinema, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video among others which allows users to stream movies, TV shows and other content on the go on the watch's small display. Like all other budget wearable fitness trackers, the Fire-Boltt Dream is also equipped with heart rate, SpO2 and calorie monitors.

The Fire-Boltt Dream packs an 800mAh battery that takes two hours for a full charge and is claimed to offer 36 hours of standby battery and up to 4 hours with heavy use. It has an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance and measures 49.5mm x 13.5mm x 13.5mm and weighs 50g, acccording to the company.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
