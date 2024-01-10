Fire-Boltt on Wednesday announced the launch of the Fire-Boltt Dream, a 'wristphone' that runs on Android and offers support for 4G LTE connectivity. It is claimed to support almost all functions offered by a regular smartphone — including making and receiving calls — unlike the company's other smartwatch models that require a paired smartphone. It runs on Android and also offers access to several OTT platforms. The smartwatch offers access to several apps via the Google Play store and is equipped with several health and fitness tracking features. It is claimed to offer up to 4 hours of battery life with heavy usage.

Fire-Boltt Dream price in India, availability

Offered in 12 strap colour options, the Fire-Boltt Dream price in India starts at Rs. 5,999. Options including Aqua Surge, Cherry Hug, Coral Breeze, Forest Fringe, Fusion Flicker and Shadow Glide are priced at Rs. 5,999.

The Fire-Boltt Dream also also available in Cocoa Couture and Midnight Grace leather strap variants that are priced at Rs. 6,299. The Irish Glam, Midnight Steel and Sky Sizzle metallic strap options are listed at Rs. 6,499.

The new wristphone is available for purchase through the Fire-Boltt website, Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.

Fire-Boltt Dream specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Dream wristphone sports a 2.02-inch (320 x 386 pixels) screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness level of 600 nits. It is powered by a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 MP chipset paired with a Mali T820 MP1 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 8.1 out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options on the wristphone include 4G LTE (via a nano SIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, along with GPS support. The Fire-Boltt Dream comes pre-installed with the Google Play store which allows access to applications like Gmail, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zomato, Spotify, Myntra, and Bumble, according to the company. It also supports games like Subway Surfers, Temple Run, and Candy Crush.

The wristphone is also claimed to support access to OTT platforms like JioCinema, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video among others which allows users to stream movies, TV shows and other content on the go on the watch's small display. Like all other budget wearable fitness trackers, the Fire-Boltt Dream is also equipped with heart rate, SpO2 and calorie monitors.

The Fire-Boltt Dream packs an 800mAh battery that takes two hours for a full charge and is claimed to offer 36 hours of standby battery and up to 4 hours with heavy use. It has an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance and measures 49.5mm x 13.5mm x 13.5mm and weighs 50g, acccording to the company.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.