Honor Announces Android 14-Based MagicOS 8.0 Update: Check List of Eligible Smartphones

Honor Magic 5 series and Magic 4 series will receive their MagicOS 8.0 updates later this month.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2024 17:57 IST
Honor Announces Android 14-Based MagicOS 8.0 Update: Check List of Eligible Smartphones

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor has collaborated with Qualcomm to introduce its MagicLM with MagicOS 8.0

  • The latest UI by Honor is rolling out to Honor devices in China
  • MagicRing now supports eight transmission channels
  • MagicLM has seven billion parameters
Honor on Wednesday announced the launch of MagicOS 8.0, its newest custom Android operating skin. The latest MagicOS version is based on Android 14 and comes with AI integrations and MagicLM, the company's proprietary on-device large language model. Honor is touting a new "intent-based user interface" along with upgraded connectivity, performance, privacy and security features. Smartphones including the Honor Magic 5 series and Magic 4 series will be updated to MagicOS 8.0 this month, as per the upgrade rollout plan shared by the company.

During a live event in China, Honor announced its new MagicOS 8.0 operating system based on Android 14. As mentioned, the latest UI skin features AI-powered improvements and is claimed to be the first to feature an "intent-based user interface (IUI)” (translated from Chinese).

Alongside the Magic OS 8.0 update, Honor also unveiled the company's property on-device large language model MagicLM with seven billion parameters. The company has partnered with Qualcomm to optimise MagicLM so that it can run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Magic OS 8.0 will let users organise to-do tasks in pictures and texts, accurately generate schedules, and manage every day. Similarly, users will be able to search for pictures in one sentence and locate them. Multiscreen collaborations for efficient multitasking, personalised lock screens, and space compression features are the other key highlights of the latest update.

The latest version of MagicOS also offers a new temperature control functionality that automatically observes your requirements and reminds you to adjust the air conditioner temperature in advance. Further, there is a shake-to-block feature to get rid of unwanted pop-up ads. With MagicOS 8.0, MagicRing supports eight transmission channels.

The latest UI by Honor is rolling out to the company's devices in China. The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition, Honor Magic 5 Pro, Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition, Honor Magic 4 Pro and Honor Magic 4 are confirmed to receive an update to MagicOS 8.0 later this month.

Meanwhile, the Honor 100 series, Honor 90 GT, Honor Magic V2 Ultimate Edition and Honor V Purse will get the update in February. The Honor 90 and Honor 80 series devices are scheduled to receive the update in March.

