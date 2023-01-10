Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Get One UI 5.1 Update Soon, Internal Testing Begins: Report

Android 13 was the most recent major update to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2023 12:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Get One UI 5.1 Update Soon, Internal Testing Begins: Report

Photo Credit: FM Korea

Samsung is expected to release One UI 5.1 alongside the Galaxy S23 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung said to release Galaxy S20 series One UI 5.1 update on February 1
  • The update is reportedly being tested with firmware version G980FXXUFHWA1
  • H in the firmware version suggests software is a significant one

Samsung has reportedly started the internal testing of the One UI 5.1 update for its Galaxy S20 series of phones. According to reports, the software is being tested with firmware version G980FXXUFHWA1. In February 2022, the South Korean tech giant announced that a wide range of Galaxy devices, including flagships, foldable phones, and even budget models, will be qualified for four years of Android updates. Android 13 was the most recent major update for the Galaxy S20 series.

According to a previous report, the latest Android 13 update was being seeded for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones.

Now, a SamMobile report states that the One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra has begun internal testing at Samsung. According to the report, the software is being tested with firmware version G980FXXUFHWA1. The H in the tenth position of the firmware version indicates that the software is important. For comparison, the firmware version of the Galaxy S20 series devices running One UI 5.0 is G980FXXUFGWA5, with the letter G in the same position.

Going by this information, we can anticipate the release of a new One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy S20 series. This new version of One UI will include some new features and enhancements, according to the report. It may include additional lockscreen and UI customization features.

On February 1, Samsung is said to release the One UI 5.1 alongside the Galaxy S23 Series. However, no official confirmation has been received from the South Korean giant. It's worth noting that the Galaxy S20 series, which includes the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, will continue to receive monthly security updates for up to two years.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Fire-Boltt Infinity Smartwatch With 1.6-inch Display, 4GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: Upgrades Attract a Higher Price

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Get One UI 5.1 Update Soon, Internal Testing Begins: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  2. Vivo Y53t 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  3. Microsoft Said to Invest $10 Billion Into OpenAI, Other Venture Firms
  4. Why Apple Is Reportedly Hiring Retail Store Workers Across India
  5. Government Announces New BIS Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, More
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  7. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Plays Undercover Agent for RAW
  8. OnePlus Pad Codenamed 'Aries' Enters Testing in India: Report
  9. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  10. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Get One UI 5.1 Update Soon, Internal Testing Begins: Report
  2. Fire-Boltt Infinity Smartwatch With 1.6-inch Display, 4GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Teases MODOK, Kang the Conqueror Promises Lost Time
  4. BTC Stays Above $17,000 Mark Despite Small Dip, Tiny Losses Hit Most Altcoins
  5. Realme GT Neo 5 May Launch at MWC 2023, Specifications Surface on TENAA: Report
  6. Apple to Use Custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Chip in 2025, Plans to Replace Broadcom: Report
  7. Microsoft Said to Invest $10 Billion Into OpenAI, Other Venture Firms
  8. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 Cities Across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra
  9. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Led Spy Thriller Shows Rashmika Mandana as Blind Pakistani Girl
  10. Use of Unregistered Devices, Unsecured Networks During Hybrid Work Model Increases Cybersecurity Risk: Survey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.