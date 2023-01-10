Samsung has reportedly started the internal testing of the One UI 5.1 update for its Galaxy S20 series of phones. According to reports, the software is being tested with firmware version G980FXXUFHWA1. In February 2022, the South Korean tech giant announced that a wide range of Galaxy devices, including flagships, foldable phones, and even budget models, will be qualified for four years of Android updates. Android 13 was the most recent major update for the Galaxy S20 series.

According to a previous report, the latest Android 13 update was being seeded for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones.

Now, a SamMobile report states that the One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra has begun internal testing at Samsung. According to the report, the software is being tested with firmware version G980FXXUFHWA1. The H in the tenth position of the firmware version indicates that the software is important. For comparison, the firmware version of the Galaxy S20 series devices running One UI 5.0 is G980FXXUFGWA5, with the letter G in the same position.

Going by this information, we can anticipate the release of a new One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy S20 series. This new version of One UI will include some new features and enhancements, according to the report. It may include additional lockscreen and UI customization features.

On February 1, Samsung is said to release the One UI 5.1 alongside the Galaxy S23 Series. However, no official confirmation has been received from the South Korean giant. It's worth noting that the Galaxy S20 series, which includes the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, will continue to receive monthly security updates for up to two years.

