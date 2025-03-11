Technology News
English Edition

Garmin Enduro 3 Series With Solar Charging, Rugged Design Launched in India

Garmin Enduro 3 series is claimed to deliver up to 110 hours in GPS mode.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 19:28 IST
Garmin Enduro 3 Series With Solar Charging, Rugged Design Launched in India

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Enduro 3 features a 1.4-inch always-on AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Garmin Enduro 3 series includes heart rate sensor
  • Garmin Enduro 3 series offers smart notifications
  • It supports two-way messaging via the Garmin Messenger app
Advertisement

Garmin has launched its Enduro 3 series of rugged smartwatches in India. The new range arrives with solar charging support and a claimed battery life of 110 hours in GPS mode. The lineup includes several health and fitness sensors to track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, sleep, energy level and more. The Garmin Enduro 3 series boasts an always-on AMOLED display and supports two-way messaging through the compatible app. 

Garmin Enduro 3 Series Price

Price of Garmin Enduro 3 series starts at Rs. 1,05,990 in India. The wearable lineup comes with a two-year warranty. The smartwatch is confirmed to be available through the Garmin India Website and other retail stores.

Garmin Enduro 3 Series Specifications

The Garmin Enduro 3 features a 1.4-inch always-on AMOLED display. The watch dial has a solar panel. The wearable has a rugged design and it is claimed to meet military-grade standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. The lineup includes a Titanium variant with DLC (diamond-like carbon coating). It includes TopoActive maps for outdoor adventures.

For athletes, the Garmin Enduro 3 series offers different metrics like endurance score, real-time stamina tracking, VO2 max, recovery time and more. It provides daily suggested workouts and wrist-based running power measurement.

The wearable offers acclimation notifications about heat and altitude. The Garmin Enduro 3 lineup includes a heart rate sensor, and a Pulse Ox (SpO2) sensor. Further, it houses a Body Battery energy monitoring functionality to let users track their energy levels. The smartwatches also monitor stress and sleep from the wrist of wearers.

The Garmin Enduro 3 series offers smart notifications and has onboard music storage for phone-free listening. It has LiveTrack and incident detection features. It includes a Trail Run VO2 max facility for estimating VO2 max based on the varying trail and terrain conditions that can affect run performance. The ClimbPro feature gives real-time information on your current and upcoming climbs on downloaded courses. The smartwatch offers different activity profiles, including swimming, biking, golfing and more. It supports two-way messaging via the Garmin Messenger app.

The Garmin Enduro 3 is advertised to deliver up to 110 hours in GPS mode and 80 days in smartwatch mode with always-on display enabled. It weighs 63 grams.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Garmin Enduro 3, Garmin Enduro 3 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Coinbase Gains FIU-India Registration, Highlights India's On-Chain Talent
Garmin Enduro 3 Series With Solar Charging, Rugged Design Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  2. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debut in India: Price
  4. iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Reportedly Debut With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  6. Airtel Partners SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet to India
  7. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Display and Battery Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin Enduro 3 Series With Solar Charging, Rugged Design Launched in India
  2. Coinbase Gains FIU-India Registration, Highlights India's On-Chain Talent
  3. Realme Buds Air 7 India Launch Date Set for March 19; Design, Colour Options and Features Revealed
  4. Luma AI Releases Ray2 Flash AI Video Model With Faster Generation Time
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 5 360 With Intel Lunar Lake CPUs Debut in India
  6. Thailand Approves USDT and USDC for Crypto Trading and Banking Settlements
  7. Airtel Partners Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Communications Services to India
  8. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Will Reportedly Launch on PS5 in April, Pre-Orders to Open Soon
  9. Sudowrite Launches Muse AI Model That Can Generate Narrative-Driven Fiction
  10. Apple Discontinues M3-Powered MacBook Air, M2-Powered iPad Air and Other Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »