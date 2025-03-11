Garmin has launched its Enduro 3 series of rugged smartwatches in India. The new range arrives with solar charging support and a claimed battery life of 110 hours in GPS mode. The lineup includes several health and fitness sensors to track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, sleep, energy level and more. The Garmin Enduro 3 series boasts an always-on AMOLED display and supports two-way messaging through the compatible app.

Garmin Enduro 3 Series Price

Price of Garmin Enduro 3 series starts at Rs. 1,05,990 in India. The wearable lineup comes with a two-year warranty. The smartwatch is confirmed to be available through the Garmin India Website and other retail stores.

Garmin Enduro 3 Series Specifications

The Garmin Enduro 3 features a 1.4-inch always-on AMOLED display. The watch dial has a solar panel. The wearable has a rugged design and it is claimed to meet military-grade standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. The lineup includes a Titanium variant with DLC (diamond-like carbon coating). It includes TopoActive maps for outdoor adventures.

For athletes, the Garmin Enduro 3 series offers different metrics like endurance score, real-time stamina tracking, VO2 max, recovery time and more. It provides daily suggested workouts and wrist-based running power measurement.

The wearable offers acclimation notifications about heat and altitude. The Garmin Enduro 3 lineup includes a heart rate sensor, and a Pulse Ox (SpO2) sensor. Further, it houses a Body Battery energy monitoring functionality to let users track their energy levels. The smartwatches also monitor stress and sleep from the wrist of wearers.

The Garmin Enduro 3 series offers smart notifications and has onboard music storage for phone-free listening. It has LiveTrack and incident detection features. It includes a Trail Run VO2 max facility for estimating VO2 max based on the varying trail and terrain conditions that can affect run performance. The ClimbPro feature gives real-time information on your current and upcoming climbs on downloaded courses. The smartwatch offers different activity profiles, including swimming, biking, golfing and more. It supports two-way messaging via the Garmin Messenger app.

The Garmin Enduro 3 is advertised to deliver up to 110 hours in GPS mode and 80 days in smartwatch mode with always-on display enabled. It weighs 63 grams.