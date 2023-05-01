Technology News
Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 With Up to 31 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Speciifcations

Garmin Forerunner 265 price in India is Rs. 50,490.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2023 14:26 IST
Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 With Up to 31 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Speciifcations

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 965 launched in Amp Yellow, Black and Whitestone colour options

Highlights
  • Forerunner 965 sports a 1.4-inch AMOLED display
  • All the models come with 5 ATM ratings
  • Forerunner 265 series comes with a special trialthon mode

Garmin launched a series of new smartwatches in India on Sunday. The models released include the Garmin Forerunner 965, the Garmin Forerunner 265 Music, and the Garmin Forerunner 265S Music. All three models are available online as well as in exclusive offline retail stores across the country. Among the new launches, the Garmin Forerunner 965 claims to have the longest battery life among smartwatches with LED display panels. Athlete Hima Das unveiled the models in Bengaluru on Sunday. Following are the detailed specifications, features, prices and sale dates of the wearables.

Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265, Forerunner 265S price in India

Garmin Forerunner 265 Music and the Garmin Forerunner 265S Music smartwatches are both priced at Rs. 50,490 in India. The former is offered in Aqua, Black, and Whitestone colour options, while the latter is available in Black and Pink variants.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 on the other hand is priced at Rs. 67,490 in the country and is offered in Amp Yellow, Black, and Whitestone colourways.

Both Garmin Forerunner 956 and Forerunner 265 series have been available for purchase since April 30 through both online and offline channels, like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Garmin Brand Store & Garmin Shopping Shop, Croma stores, among others.

Garmin Forerunner 965 specifications

Featuring a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 DX protection, the Forerunner 965 has a circular shaped dial. The smartwatch also claims to offer the longest battery life among other similar wearables with AMOLED screens. In smartwatch mode, it is said to offer up to 23 days of battery life, whereas, in GPS mode, it is expected to offer up to 31 days of battery life, according to the company. The watch also comes with a 5 ATM rating.

It supports heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level determination, sleep monitoring as well as a menstrual cycle tracker. The touch-screen-enabled smartwatch also has exercise trackers that are especially helpful for athletes' training. It comes with a Wrist-Based Running Dynamics feature, which shows the user's stride length, vertical oscillation, and other metrics of physical exertion during a run. 

A feature called Training Readiness allows users to check their current fitness level and a Race widget helps concerned users prepare better for their training, the company states.

Garmin Forerunner 265 Music, Garmin Forerunner 265S Music specifications

Both Forerunner 265 Music and Forerunner 265S Music feature similar key specifications. The watches have a 1.1-inch AMOLED display each with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Forerunner 265 is said to offer a battery life of up to 13 days on smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours on GPS mode. The Forerunner 265S Music model on the other hand is claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life on smartwatch mode and 24 hours on GPS mode. Both watches come with 5 ATM ratings.

The new Forerunner 265 models allow users to track their heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and menstrual cycles. It also features oxygen consumption, performance condition, and training effect trackers. It is equipped with a special triathlon mode which allows access to over 30 sports modes. Like the Forerunner 965 model, the 265 Music lineup also features Training Readiness and a Race widget.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Garmin Forerunner 965

Garmin Forerunner 965

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Amp Yellow, Black, Whitestone
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Garmin Forerunner 265 Music

Garmin Forerunner 265 Music

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Aqua, Black, Whitestone
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Garmin Forerunner 265S Music

Garmin Forerunner 265S Music

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Pink, Whitestone
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Garmin Forerunner 965, Garmin Forerunner 265 Music, Garmin Forerunner 265S Music
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Artist Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes
Bitcoin Mining Chip From Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Enters Prototype Stage: Details
Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 With Up to 31 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Speciifcations
Comment
