Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Will Soon Support More Health Features Based on Skin Temperature Sensor

Galaxy Watch 5 recently received a skin temperature-based sensor for menstraul cycle tracking.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 April 2023 17:26 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 Menstrual Cycle tracker is currently available in 32 countries except India

  • Galaxy Watch 5 temperature sensor features will come with software update
  • The detailed schedule and timing for the update is not shared yet
  • Galaxy Watch 5 temperature sensors use infrared technology

Samsung recently introduced skin temperature-based sensor for women's menstrual health tracker on the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The tech giant is now reportedly working on adding more health-tracking features based on skin temperature. However, there are no further details available about the update yet. Meanwhile, the menstrual cycle tracking feature is currently accessible across 32 countries including Korea, the US, and European regions. It uses an infrared temperature sensor to provide accurate data on menstrual cycles.

A Samsung official, who is in charge of Samsung Health Service, has announced via the Samsung community forum for Korea that the company will expand the usage of the skin temperature sensor to more health-tracking features. The new features using temperature sensors will be available in a future software update for the device, as per the announcement. However, he hasn't shared further details regarding the health tracking features that will be added or the timeline of their rollout.

Meanwhile, Samsung has already rolled out the skin temperature-based menstrual tracking sensor for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The feature uses infrared technology to track the changes in body temperature and provide an accurate reading of the menstrual cycle. It is accessible via the Samsung Health app.

As mentioned above, the feature is currently rolling out across 32 countries including Korea, the US and 30 European countries. However, there is no information yet on the availability of this feature in India. Interestingly, the data collected by the sensor are encrypted and stored on the user's device, according to Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series was launched in August 2022. It includes the Galaxy Watch 5 in two sizes and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. At the time of launch, the Galaxy Watch 5 offered heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels tracker, along with support for ECG and blood pressure monitoring. 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Thinner Hinge: All Details
NDTV, ANI's Twitter Handle Locked; NDTV Says 'Working With Twitter to Restore Account'

