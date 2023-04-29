Samsung recently introduced skin temperature-based sensor for women's menstrual health tracker on the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The tech giant is now reportedly working on adding more health-tracking features based on skin temperature. However, there are no further details available about the update yet. Meanwhile, the menstrual cycle tracking feature is currently accessible across 32 countries including Korea, the US, and European regions. It uses an infrared temperature sensor to provide accurate data on menstrual cycles.

A Samsung official, who is in charge of Samsung Health Service, has announced via the Samsung community forum for Korea that the company will expand the usage of the skin temperature sensor to more health-tracking features. The new features using temperature sensors will be available in a future software update for the device, as per the announcement. However, he hasn't shared further details regarding the health tracking features that will be added or the timeline of their rollout.

Meanwhile, Samsung has already rolled out the skin temperature-based menstrual tracking sensor for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The feature uses infrared technology to track the changes in body temperature and provide an accurate reading of the menstrual cycle. It is accessible via the Samsung Health app.

As mentioned above, the feature is currently rolling out across 32 countries including Korea, the US and 30 European countries. However, there is no information yet on the availability of this feature in India. Interestingly, the data collected by the sensor are encrypted and stored on the user's device, according to Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series was launched in August 2022. It includes the Galaxy Watch 5 in two sizes and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. At the time of launch, the Galaxy Watch 5 offered heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels tracker, along with support for ECG and blood pressure monitoring.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.