Technology News
English Edition

Latest Meta Layoffs 2026: Nearly 1,500 Employees Cut from Reality Labs

About 10 percent of the Reality Labs workforce is reportedly being fired.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 January 2026 13:53 IST
Latest Meta Layoffs 2026: Nearly 1,500 Employees Cut from Reality Labs

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta is reportedly planning to reduce Reality Labs’ budget by 30 percent

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Meta’s shift of focus to AI is said to be the reason behind the layoffs
  • Reality Labs’ chief has reportedly called for an all-hands meeting
  • The layoff could affect the future of Meta’s AR and VR devices
Advertisement

Meta is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs in its Reality Labs division. As per a report, the Menlo Park-based tech giant's layoff can affect as much as 10 percent of the division's total workforce of 15,000. It is said that multiple reasons have triggered the move, some of which include the large operational losses incurred by the division and a shift of focus to artificial intelligence (AI). Notably, a separate report had claimed that the division's head had called for an all-hands meeting this week.

Meta's Reality Labs to Reportedly See Job Cuts

Meta's Reality Labs is going through a rough patch. During the company's earnings call for the third quarter of 2025, it was revealed that the division had incurred operating losses of $4.4 billion (roughly Rs. 37,000 crore). The losses were primarily due to the large expenses required to develop and manufacture the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices under the Meta AI Glasses and Quest branding.

Last month, a Bloomberg report had claimed that the Mark Zuckerberg-led company was planning to slash the division's budget for 2026 by as much as 30 percent, with the primary reason being a shift of focus to AI and its newly created Superintelligence Labs. The loss of revenue raised concerns that the company might be moving away from Metaverse, one of the most ambitious projects of the company. It is unclear how this impacts the development and launches of future AR and VR wearables.

Another report last week had claimed that Meta's Chief Technology Officer and the Head of Reality Labs division, Andrew Bosworth, had called for an all-hands meeting this week. He had reportedly insisted that the entire team attend this meeting in person, and that it was the “most important” meeting of the year.

Now, according to The New York Times, the company is planning to let go of as many as 1,500 employees from the division. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the job cuts could particularly impact those working on the metaverse project. The all-hands meeting could be related to this move, as the company has yet to announce the layoffs publicly.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Reality Labs, AR, VR, Layoffs
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google’s Veo 3.1 AI Model Can Now Generate TikTok, Reels-Style Vertical Videos

Related Stories

Latest Meta Layoffs 2026: Nearly 1,500 Employees Cut from Reality Labs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale Early Deals: iPhone 17 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 75,000
  2. Here's When the Vivo V70 Series Could Launch in India
  3. Google's Veo 3.1 Can Now Create Instagram Reels-Style Vertical Videos
  4. Here Are the Top 10 Deals on Smartphones During the Upcoming Amazon Sale
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Wearables
  6. Realme Neo 8 Colour Options, RGB Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline, Colourways and Storage Options Leaked
  8. Apple Announces Creator Pro Bundle With Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and More
  9. This Realme P Series Phone Could Be Launched in India Soon
  10. Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India You Can Buy Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Will Reportedly Maintain Control Over Gemini-Powered Siri’s Responses
  2. Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in January
  3. Carl Pei Explains Why Your Next Smartphone Will Cost More; Also Teases Upcoming Storage Upgrades
  4. Realme P5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Company Teases Upcoming Realme P Series Smartphone via Flipkart
  5. Garmin Quatix 8 Pro Launched With Satellite, LTE Connectivity and Marine Tools: Price, Features
  6. Latest Meta Layoffs 2026: Nearly 1,500 Employees Cut from Reality Labs
  7. iPhone 18 Series, iPhone Air 2 Display Sizes Leaked; iPhone 18 Pro Models Said to Feature Under-Display Face ID
  8. Google’s Veo 3.1 AI Model Can Now Generate TikTok, Reels-Style Vertical Videos
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Laptops From Asus, Acer, HP, and More
  10. OnePlus Phone With 6.59-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery in Development, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »