Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Company Teases Upcoming Realme P Series Smartphone via Flipkart

Realme P5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Company Teases Upcoming Realme P Series Smartphone via Flipkart

Realme’s upcoming P series smartphone will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 14:21 IST
Realme P5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Company Teases Upcoming Realme P Series Smartphone via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P5 could feature a triple rear camera setup.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme’s upcoming phone could pack a 10,000mAh battery
  • Realme P4 5G features a 7,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to reveal the name of the phone
Advertisement

Realme will launch a new P series smartphone in India soon, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed on Wednesday. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming P series handset has been made live on an e-commerce platform, confirming its availability. While the name of the smartphone, along with its specifications and design, a tipster claims that the new handset will be marketed as the Realme P5. A Realme P series phone was recently tipped to launch with a 10,000mAh battery. The Realme P4 5G was launched in India in August 2025 with a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme's New P Series Smartphone Will be Available in India via Flipkart

A dedicated microsite for a new Realme P series smartphone is now live on Flipkart, confirming its imminent launch in the country, along with its availability via the e-commerce platform. The company has also shown the launch timelines of all the Realme P series handsets, from Realme P1 to the Realme P4. Additionally, X user Tech Home claims that the microsite is for the new Realme P5.

realme p5 india launch teased flipkart inline Realme

Realme's upcoming P series phone will be sold in India via Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

The purported Realme P5 will reportedly be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. If this is true, it could be the same phone that was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the model number RMX5107. Tipster Debayan Roy claims that the smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and another 2-megapixel camera. It is said to feature a curved back panel, a plastic frame, and a square-shaped rear camera module.

Realme's upcoming phone is expected to succeed the Realme P4 5G, which was launched in India in August 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 18,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is offered in Engine Blue, Forge Red, and Steel Grey colourways. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, with 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging support. It sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

The Realme P4 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme P1 5G

Realme P1 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance at this price point
  • Good AMOLED screen
  • Optimised software
  • Reliable battery life
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preloaded bloatware (can be uninstalled)
  • System notification spam
Read detailed Realme P1 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme P5, Realme P5 India Launch, Realme P5 Series, Realme P4 Series, Realme P5 Specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Latest Meta Layoffs 2026: Nearly 1,500 Employees Cut from Reality Labs
Carl Pei Explains Why Your Next Smartphone Will Cost More; Also Teases Upcoming Storage Upgrades
Realme P5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Company Teases Upcoming Realme P Series Smartphone via Flipkart
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale Early Deals: iPhone 17 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 75,000
  2. Flipkart Reveals Deals on Phones For its Upcoming Sale: See Offers
  3. Here Are the Top 10 Deals on Smartphones During the Upcoming Amazon Sale
  4. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  5. Apple Announces Creator Pro Bundle With Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Finally Get 45W Fast Charging Upgrade
  7. Xiaomi 17 Max Battery Capacity, Chipset Details Revealed in New Leak
  8. iPhone 18 Series Display Details Tipped; Pro Models May Ditch Dynamic Island
  9. Haier H5E Series 4K Smart Google TVs Launched in India at This Price
  10. Here's When the Vivo V70 Series Could Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Signature Box Price in India, Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Arrival: Expected Specifications
  2. Dhandoraa Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Telugu Drama Film Online
  3. Oppo 6t Series, Oppo A6 4G, Oppo A6x 4G Specifications, Colourways Listed Online; Could Launch Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak: Base Model Could Finally Get 45W Fast Charging Upgrade
  5. Haier H5E Series 4K Smart Google TVs With Bezel-Less Design Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 16, Pixel 10, and More Phones Revealed
  7. Google’s Response to OpenAI’s Healthcare Push Is an Open Model With Medical Imaging Capability
  8. Bandook OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Emraan Hashmi Starrer Series Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »