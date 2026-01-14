Realme will launch a new P series smartphone in India soon, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed on Wednesday. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming P series handset has been made live on an e-commerce platform, confirming its availability. While the name of the smartphone, along with its specifications and design, a tipster claims that the new handset will be marketed as the Realme P5. A Realme P series phone was recently tipped to launch with a 10,000mAh battery. The Realme P4 5G was launched in India in August 2025 with a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme's New P Series Smartphone Will be Available in India via Flipkart

A dedicated microsite for a new Realme P series smartphone is now live on Flipkart, confirming its imminent launch in the country, along with its availability via the e-commerce platform. The company has also shown the launch timelines of all the Realme P series handsets, from Realme P1 to the Realme P4. Additionally, X user Tech Home claims that the microsite is for the new Realme P5.

Realme's upcoming P series phone will be sold in India via Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

The purported Realme P5 will reportedly be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. If this is true, it could be the same phone that was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the model number RMX5107. Tipster Debayan Roy claims that the smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and another 2-megapixel camera. It is said to feature a curved back panel, a plastic frame, and a square-shaped rear camera module.

Realme's upcoming phone is expected to succeed the Realme P4 5G, which was launched in India in August 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 18,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is offered in Engine Blue, Forge Red, and Steel Grey colourways. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, with 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging support. It sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

The Realme P4 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.