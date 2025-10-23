Technology News
Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Launched With PlaneSync Technology, AMOLED Display: Price, Features

The Garmin D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 connect to avionics and PlaneSync for aircraft dashboard access, and provide flight data and crew alerts.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 15:05 IST
Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Launched With PlaneSync Technology, AMOLED Display: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 are aviator smartwatches designed for pilots and active people

Highlights
  • Garmin D2 Air X15 is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life
  • The D2 Mach 2 is said to offer up to 26 days of usage time
  • Both devices include touchscreen functionality and large font options
Garmin has unveiled its latest aviator smartwatches, the D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2, designed for pilots and active users. The D2 Air X15 features a 45mm stainless steel and fibre-reinforced polymer case with a black silicone strap, while the D2 Mach 2 comes in 47mm and 51mm models with titanium or DLC-coated bezels and QuickFit bands. Both watches offer 1.4-inch AMOLED displays, aviation connectivity with PlaneSync, advanced flight data, health and fitness tracking, GPS navigation, and long-lasting battery life, combining pilot-focused functionality with everyday smartwatch features.

Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Price, Availability

The Garmin D2 Air X15 is priced at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 57,100), while the Garmin D2 Mach 2 is available at $1,349.99 (roughly Rs. 1,18,600) for the 47mm model and $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,31,800) for the 51mm version. They are available for purchase in the US via the Garmin website.

Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Features

Garmin's D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 are aviator smartwatches designed for pilots and people with active lifestyles. The Garmin D2 Air X15 features a 45mm case made of stainless steel and fibre-reinforced polymer with a black silicone strap, weighs 38g and fits wrists measuring 135mm to 200mm. The Garmin D2 Mach 2 is available in 47mm and 51mm sizes with fibre-reinforced polymer cases, titanium or DLC-coated titanium bezels, and QuickFit silicone or Italian leather bands. It weighs 73g with the band and fits wrists from 125mm to 208mm with silicone or 132 to 210mm with leather.

Both watches feature 1.4-inch AMOLED displays with 454×454 pixel resolution. The Garmin D2 Air X15 has an optional always-on mode and Gorilla Glass 3 protection, while the Garmin D2 Mach 2 has a sunlight-readable screen with a sapphire lens and sensor guard. Both devices include touchscreen functionality and large font options.

For aviation, the Garmin D2 Air X15 and Garmin D2 Mach 2 connect to avionics and PlaneSync for aircraft dashboard access, provide flight data and crew alerts, deliver aviation morning reports, support on-device voice commands, and allow pilots to create geo-referenced voice notes. Pilots can customise aircraft icons for piston, turboprop, jet, or helicopter.

The Garmin D2 Mach 2 also provides advanced aviation maps with topography, terrain shading, airspace boundaries, waypoints, VORs, a breadcrumb trail, and alerts for weather conditions exceeding personal minimums, including crosswind, ceiling, and visibility.

The Garmin D2 Mach 2 additionally supports recreational diving with a 40m dive rating, single-gas scuba activity, and a no-fly timer. Both watches combine aviation functionality with everyday smartwatch features, offering pilots and active users a comprehensive wearable for training, fitness, and adventure.

Both Garmin D2 Air X15 and Garmin D2 Mach 2 track Pulse Ox blood oxygen levels, ECG via the Garmin app, sleep score and insights, training status, and readiness. They include built-in mapping, music storage, Garmin Pay, multi-band GPS, a speaker and microphone, voice calls and text messaging when paired with a compatible smartphone, and an LED flashlight. The D2 Air X15 has a 5 ATM water rating and 8GB of memory, while the D2 Mach 2 has a 10 ATM water rating and 32GB of storage. Both charge via Garmin's proprietary plug charger.

The D2 Air X15 is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 25 days in battery saver mode, and up to 20 hours in GPS-only mode. The D2 Mach 2 is said to offer up to 14 days of usage in smartwatch mode, up to seven days always-on, up to 23 days in battery saver mode, up to 47 hours in GPS-only mode, and up to 37 hours for Fly Activity with GPS and SpO2. The smartwatch can reach up to 26 days depending on usage, according to the company.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 15 Display Resolution Downgrade Confirmed, Company Explains Technological Limitations
Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Launched With PlaneSync Technology, AMOLED Display: Price, Features
