Garmin Venu X1 has launched in India, months after it was introduced in global markets. The latest premium smartwatch features a 2-inch touchscreen AMOLED display with an always-on mode and a built-in LED flashlight. The Garmin Venu X1 has a 8mm watch case with a sapphire lens. The smartwatch includes multiple health monitoring tools such as heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen levels (SpO2), stress tracking, and sleep analysis. Garmin claims the Venu X1 can last up to eight days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. The wearable supports more than 100 preloaded sports apps. It allows users to make and attend calls directly from the wrist.

Garmin Venu X1 Price in India

The price of the new Garmin Venu X1 is set at Rs. 97,990 in India. It is offered in Black and Moss colour options. It can be purchased via the Garmin India website and Amazon.

Garmin Venu X1 Specifications

The new Garmin Venu X1 has a 2-inch (448 × 486 pixels) AMOLED display with an optional always-on mode. As mentioned, the 8mm chassis features a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. It has a titanium caseback and a nylon band. It boasts an inbuilt speaker and microphones, and it allows users to make and receive phone calls from their wrist via a paired smartphone. Users can also control various smartwatch functions using voice commands.

For sports enthusiasts, the Garmin Venu X1 has over 100 preloaded sports apps, including running, golf, and strength training. Wearers can also avail Garmin Coach plans for running, strength, and cycling to prepare for specific fitness goals. For pairing, the smartwatch offers Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi connectivity and has 32GB of storage. Other connectivity options available include GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou. It has an LED flashlight a well.

The Garmin Venu X1 comes with Garmin's Elevate wrist heart rate monitor and Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation monitor for tracking the heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. The wearable also includes a barometric altimeter sensor, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer and ambient light sensor. It also has women's health tracking and hydration logging.

The smartwatch includes built-in maps and supports live location sharing. Its works with iPhone and Android smartphones. On Android, it allows users to download playlists directly from Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music accounts. It supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments and includes smart notifications while paired with a smartphone.

The Garmin Venu X1 supports Garmin's body battery energy monitoring feature that assists in tracking energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest. It also tracks sleep, stress, respiratory rate, and skin temperature. It offers a customisable overview of the wearer's sleep, training outlook, HRV status and more. The device has a 5 ATM rating for water resistance.

It is compatible with the Garmin Connect app. Users can access their fitness and fitness data, download animated workouts, and create workouts from exercises in the Garmin app.

In smartwatch mode, the Garmin Venu X1 is advertised to provide up to eight days of battery life on a single charge. In the GPS-only mode, it is claimed to last up to 11 days, and in GNSS mode, it is said to deliver up to 16 hours of battery life.