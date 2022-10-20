Technology News
Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series With AMOLED Displays, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

Garmin Venu Sq 2 series price in India starts at Rs. 27,990.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 October 2022
Highlights
  • Garmin Venu Sq 2 features an AMOLED display
  • The Music Edition also lets users store nearly 500 songs on the watch.
  • Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition costs Rs. 33,490 in India

Garmin Venu Sq 2 was launched in India on Thursday. The new Garmin smartwatch comes as a successor to the original Venu Sq that was previously launched in the country. The company is offering its new Venu Sq 2 series in two models. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition lets users store up to 500 songs on the device. Users can also connect their Amazon Music or Spotify playlist for syncing with the Garmin Venu Sq 2, according to the firm.

The smartwatch is equipped with health and fitness-related features. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 also gets an upgrade in the display department with a new AMOLED screen. Garmin claims that the Venu Sq 2's display is 17 percent larger than its predecessor. The 1.4-inch touchscreen display has a 320 x 360-pixel resolution.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 price in India

Garmin Venu Sq 2 price in India is set at Rs. 27,990 for the standard model. It comes in Cool Mint, Shadow Grey and White colour options. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 33,490. It will be available in Black, Ivory and French Grey colours. 

Both models will go on sale from October 28 in India. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Nykaa and Synergizer. Interested customers can also check the new smartwatches at Garmin brand stores, Helio Watch stores and Croma.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 specifications and features

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a 320 x 360-pixel resolution. The watch sports a square-shaped dial and features an aluminium casing. It comes with several pre-installed watch faces. Alternatively, users also get the option to create a custom watch face in the Garmin Connect app available on the Google Play store and Apple's App Store.

There is support for over 25 built-in sports modes, including HIIT, cardio, pool swimming, running, and cycling. Users can choose from additional preset workouts or create their own using more than 1,600 exercises, then download them straight to the watch.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 also features a new fourth-generation heart rate monitoring sensor, which is claimed to significantly increase accuracy, according to the company. Apart from this, users can also monitor sleep and stress levels, the details of which can be viewed in the Garmin Connect app. 

Garmin has also equipped its new smartwatch with a new Health Snapshot feature, which logs a 2-minute session to record key metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration and stress delivered on the watch or via the Garmin Connect app.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is claimed to offer up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. The Battery Saver Smartwatch mode will provide an additional day's juice.

Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
