Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch With Solar Charging Power Glass Launched: Price, Features

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is available in several colour options including black, grey, and blue.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 April 2023 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch has been launched at a price of $450 (roughly Rs. 37,000)

Highlights
  • Garmin Instinct 2X Solar comes with a built-in flashlight
  • The smartwatch has multi-band GNSS
  • Garmin Instinct 2X Solar features multiple health monitoring sensors

Garmin has launched the Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch with smart features like solar charging power glass, 10ATM water resistance, thermal/shock resistance, contactless payment, smart health monitors, activity trackers and more. Priced at $450 (roughly Rs. 37,000), the watch comes in three sizes — 40mm, 45mm and 50mm. It is available in several colour options including black, blue and grey. The Instinct 2X Solar supports solar power charging that is said to offer unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch price and availability

The newly launched Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch is priced at $450 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and is live for sale on the Garmin website in the US.

The hybrid smartwatch comes in different colour variants including Slate/Black, Blue, Gray, Green and more.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch specifications, features

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch features an analogue design along with a fiber-reinforced polymer case and chemically strengthened scratch-resistant lens. It measures up to 50mm x 50mm x 14.5mm and features a 27mm x 27mm display with 176 x 176 pixel resolution. The smartwatch comes with solar power charging support that is claimed to offer unlimited battery life. The watch offers a massive 40-day battery life when out of sunlight and in smartwatch mode, however, in GPS mode, it provides 60 hours of battery life. The watch features smart notifications support enabling users to receive text messages and access social media updates, emails and more.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and GPS. Further, it also has several safety and tracking features along with smart health monitors like wrist-based heart rate tracker, sleep monitor, pulse oximeter, stress tracker, as well as women's health tracker. The Instinct 2X Solar can also detect incidents during select activities. It also has a 10 ATM rating for water resistance as well as thermal/shock resistance. Additionally, the smartwatch also supports contactless payment feature by using Garmin Pay.

Furthermore, the Instinct 2X Solar is said to have GNSS sensor that offers positional accuracy in GPS and TracBack modes. It also has a LED flashlight and Jumpmaster Mode designed for skydivers.

Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
