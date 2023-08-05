Best Deals on Premium Smartwatches at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023

Technology News

The Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale began on August 3 for Prime users, and it was open for access to everyone starting August 4.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 August 2023 01:09 IST
The e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts on a lot of premium smartwatches

Highlights
  • This discounted price can be combined with exchange offer
  • The sale will conclude on August 8 for all
  • The e-commerce site has offers in various price ranges

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is currently ongoing, with great discounts on a range of products like smartphones, laptops, gaming accessories, speakers, kitchen appliances and other devices. The e-commerce site has offers in various price ranges, with products for each and everyone. The Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale began on August 3 for Prime users, and it was open for access to everyone starting August 4. Users will need to hurry up to buy the products as the sale will conclude on August 8 for all.

The e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts on a lot of premium smartwatches. This discounted price can be combined with exchange off, and an instant 10 percent discount on select SBI credit card. We have curated a list of premium wearables for users to select from.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Top deals on premium smartwatches

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch 

The Fitbit smartwatch is being offered at under Rs. 15,000. It is available in four colour variants. The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with in-built Alexa, and is only compatible with Android devices. It sports a 1.34-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, and packs a battery life of up to 5 days on a single charge. The wearable features various fitness trackers. 

Buy now at: Rs. 12,795 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch

If you are looking to purchase smartwatch at a slightly higher range, Garmin's Venu 2 Plus smartwatch could be the right choice. It offers 1.18-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. The Li Polymer battery supports up to 9 days of battery life on a single charge. It runs GarminOS and can be connected to both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch is offered in three colour variants. 

Buy now at: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 50,940)

Amazfit GTS 4 Smartwatch 

With four colour variants, Amazfit GTS 4 smartwatch with built-in Alexa, provides Bluetooth connectivity. The wearable comes with over 150 watch faces, it runs ZeppOS 2.0. The device also feature more than 150 sports mode, and also has various fitness trackers. Amazfit GTS 4 packs a 300mAh battery that can last of up to 8 days at a single charge. 

Buy now at: Rs. 16,497 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

Apple Watch Series 8 Smartwatch

Another great smartwatch option to choose from is the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch, priced at Rs. 36,899 at the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. It offers various colour options to pick from, and is compatible only with Apple devices. In terms of battery life, the smartwatch from Apple offers up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge. 

Buy now at: Rs. 36,899 (MRP Rs. 45,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
