Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch in October: All Details

Redmi Note 12 series could include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 October 2022 12:59 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 series is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 series could offer 5G connectivity
  • The lineup could include three smartphones
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ expected to come with 210W fast charging support

Redmi Note 12 series is all set to launch in October in China. Xiaomi's subsidiary, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Note series smartphones in its country of origin on Thursday. The upcoming lineup is expected to include three models — the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The upcoming phones could be powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The Redmi Note 12 series will succeed the Redmi Note 11 models that were unveiled back in 2021.

The Chinese smartphone brand via a post on Weibo confirmed the arrival of the Redmi Note 12 series in China. The flagship series will be unveiled sometime in October. The post, however, does not specify the exact launch date and time of the phones. If past leaks are any indication, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will make their debut this month.

As per previous leaks, the Redmi Note 12 series will be powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The recently launched chipset coupled with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU supports 200-megapixel main camera sensor. It has two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at a peak speed of 2.6GHz. All three models are said to be 5G-enabled handsets.

A recent 3C listing suggested 210W fast charging support in top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and 120W fast charging support in Redmi Note 12 Pro. The standard Redmi Note 12 could offer 67W fast charging. The vanilla model is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro were previously spotted on the TENAA database. The listing suggested a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the handsets. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is said to feature a 4,980mAh battery, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ is expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
