Halo X Smart Glasses Unveiled, Can Continuously Record Audio and Use AI to Answer Queries

Halo X smart glasses do not have any indicators to let others know that the glasses are recording audio.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2025 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Halo

Halo X is powered by Google’s Gemini and Perplexity, which act as the device’s chatbot

  • Halo X is available for pre-order, and shipping begins in Q1 2026
  • The smart glasses are priced $249 in the US or Rs. 22,521 in India
  • Halo X comes with a smart display where users can read AI’s responses
Halo X, a pair of smart glasses equipped with a display and support for artificial intelligence (AI) features, was unveiled by the newly formed startup Halo on Wednesday. The company is pitching its glasses as a device that gives users “superhuman intelligence.” The smart glasses, equipped with a microphone, are designed to continuously record the wearer's surroundings. This enables users to instantly recall previous conversation or information stored the device. Users can also ask the AI chatbot questions, and it is said to present the information in text format on the display.

Halo X Smartglasses Feature a Display and Microphone

Interestingly, the co-founders of the startup, AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio, are the same Harvard dropouts who developed the I-Xray app and integrated it with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The app went viral because of a demo posted by Nguyen, where he highlighted how the smart glasses technology can be used to dox (the act of revealing personal information about someone without their consent) people.

Now, according to a TechCrunch report, the duo has created a pair of glasses which themselves pose a privacy risk to others. These smart glasses are reportedly equipped with a microphone that can continuously record the surroundings, including anything the owner and anyone around them says. The device is said to record audio, transcribe it, and then delete the audio file. However, the device lacks any indicator to let others know that they're being recorded.

“For the hardware we're making, we want it to be discreet, like normal glasses,” Ardayfio told the publication. The Co-Founder reportedly added that they were trusting the buyers to seek consent in regions and countries where recording someone without consent is illegal.

The device reportedly has dual AI systems working and powering the chatbot. Google's Gemini is said to be used to power the conversational, mathematical, and reasoning-based tasks, whereas Perplexity is powering tasks where information has to be pulled from the Internet.

Notably, Halo X lacks a camera and speakers, and the only medium of output is the text appearing on the smart display. The website claims the device to be “private by design,” highlighting that the smart glasses do not train on, share, or sell any of the users' conversations.

Halo X is priced at $249, and shipping it to India will cost Rs. 22,521 (direct conversion and an additional four percent conversion fee). Currently, the smart glasses are available for pre-order, and shipping is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026.

