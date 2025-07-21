Technology News
Lenskart Will Use Snapdragon Chips in Upcoming Smart Glasses, Says CEO Peyush Bansal

Lenskart already offers Phonic as a pair of smart glasses with built-in AI voice assistant.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 15:06 IST
Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal seen wearing Phonic smart glasses at the event

  • Lenskart is developing a new pair of smart glasses
  • The announcement was made at Snapdragon for India XR Day on July 21
  • The smart glasses will be powered by Snapdragon chip
Lenskart is working on a new pair of smart glasses, co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal announced at the Snapdragon for India XR Day held in New Delhi on Monday. While most of the information remains under wraps, the purported Lenskart smart glasses are confirmed to utilise chipsets made by Snapdragon. These will be the second smart glasses from the eyewear company, building upon the introduction of the Lenskart Phonic in February this year.

Lenskart Smart Glasses

Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal teased the development of Lenskart smart glasses during a fireside conversation with Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India at the Snapdragon for India XR Day. While talking about the company's recent innovations in terms of eyewear, Bansal also teased that Lenskart is working on a new pair of smart glasses in collaboration with Qualcomm.

As a fruit of this partnership, this wearable will use a Snapdragon chipset under the hood. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be an augmented reality (AR) offering or a simple pair of artificial intelligence (AI) smart glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta.

In the case of the former, the smart glasses could be powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC, which is used by AI glasses with and without screens. If Lenskart decides to make it a premium augmented reality experience, it could even equip it with the latest Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 chipset.

On the other hand, if the upcoming offering turns out to be a simple pair of AI glasses, it may even use the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.

Notably, this would be the second pair of smart glasses from the company. The Lenskart Phonic, priced at Rs. 4,000, allows users to take calls, listen to music, and interact with the AI voice assistant. Music is played through the built-in speakers placed at the temples, promising up to seven hours of playtime on a single charge. The glasses are claimed to support multi-tasking and a connected experience on-the-go.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
