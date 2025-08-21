Google announced its much-awaited Pixel 10 series alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a at its recent Made by Google event. When the company unveiled the new handsets, the company subtly teased what appears to be a new Google Nest smart speaker. We got a glimpse of a device that doesn't resemble any of the company's existing models was briefly revealed in a promo video, sparking speculation that this could be the first new Google smart speaker since the Google Nest Audio launched in 2020.

New Google Nest Hardware Could Be in the Works

A pre-recorded promo video aired during the Made by Google 2025 event may have quietly revealed an upcoming Google Nest smart speaker. In the video, F1 driver Lando Norris and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo are seen talking, and they switch roles with the help of Google's Gemini assistant.

While both use Gemini on the new Pixel 10 phones and Pixel Watch 4, Lando is also seen interacting with an unfamiliar device, which seems to be a new Nest smart speaker. Though not officially announced during the event, this brief appearance suggests that Google may be working on a new Nest hardware soon.

The unidentified device shown in the video features a sphere-shaped build with a grey finish, and a signature light ring around its slim base, resembling previous Google Nest speakers. It's seen running Gemini in Live mode, with Lando Norris conversing naturally with the assistant.

While it appears that this could be a new AI-powered Nest smart speaker, Google has yet to make an announcement on this front. It's been quite a while since the company refreshed its smart speaker lineup, and with Gemini for Home set to arrive on smart speakers this fall, the new launch is likely to offer a more enhanced experience for users.

Google Nest Audio, launched in 2020 alongside the Pixel 5, remains the latest officially released Google smart speaker. It succeeded the original Google Home and features a 75mm woofer, a 19mm tweeter, 3 far-field microphones, and a 2-stage mic mute switch. It has a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor.