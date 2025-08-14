Technology News
HTC Vive Eagle AI Smart Glasses Launched With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC, AI Assistant: Price, Specifications

HTC Vive Eagle is currently only available in Taiwan and can be purchased via 2020EYEhaus and select Taiwan Mobile stores.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 16:32 IST
Photo Credit: HTC

The HTC Vive Eagle is backed by a 235 mAh battery

Highlights
  • The HTC Vive Eagle is priced at NT$15,600 (roughly Rs. 45,500)
  • It is available in Berry, Black, Coffee, and Grey colour options
  • The smart glasses feature a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera
HTC Vive Eagle, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) smart glasses, were launched on Thursday. The wearable devices mark HTC's entry into the category of display-less smart glasses. It comes with an in-built AI assistant that can be powered by Google's Gemini or OpenAI's GPT, the latter of which is currently available in beta. The HTC Vive Eagle allows users to listen to music, ask questions to the AI assistant, capture photos and videos, and translate signboards and images, all via voice commands.

HTC Vive Eagle AI Smart Glasses Price, Availability

The HTC Vive Eagle price is set at NT$15,600 (roughly Rs. 45,500). It is currently only available in Taiwan, and individuals can try out the glasses and purchase them from 2020EYEhaus and select Taiwan Mobile stores, as per the website. The AI smart glasses are available in four colour options: Berry, Black, Coffee, and Grey.

HTC Vive Eagle AI Smart Glasses Specifications and Features

HTC's Vive Eagle is a Wayfarer-style AI smart glasses that weighs 48.8g with the lens and 42.8g without the lens. The wearable is equipped with a Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The smart glasses feature a single 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that captures images in 3024 x 4032p resolution and records videos in 1512 x 2016p resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). It comes with the Zeiss UV400 protection lenses.

Coming to the audio setup, the HTC Vive Eagle comes with a beamforming microphone array with a single directional microphone and three omnidirectional microphones. It also features 2 open-ear stereo speakers. On the left side, the smart glasses also feature an LED that lights up when capturing images and recording videos.

The HTC Vive Eagle smart glasses are backed by a 235mAh battery. The company claims the glasses can offer more than 36 hours of standby time and continuous music playback of up to 4.5 hours. The wearable comes with a magnetic charging cable that is said to charge from 1-50 percent in 10 minutes, and 80 percent in 23 minutes.

Additionally, the AI glasses support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and they are equipped with an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water. Notably, the AI glasses need to be paired with a smartphone, which should be either iOS 17.6 or newer, or Android 10 or newer.

