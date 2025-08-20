Technology News
Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses Will Reportedly Be Priced at $800; Launch Set for September

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have a starting price of $299 (roughly Rs. 24,999) for the standard lenses variant.

Updated: 20 August 2025 09:32 IST
Hypernova smart glasses are said to be an advanced version of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

  • Earlier reports suggested a price range between $1,000 and $1,400
  • The glasses are now expected to start at $800 (roughly Rs. 70,000)
  • They may launch in September with a single display and gesture support
Meta Platforms has been rumoured to be working on a new pair of smart glasses as the successor to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses for some time now. While they were previously thought to carry an exorbitant price tag, the tech giant's strategy seems to have changed. As per a report, Meta will price its purported smart glasses, dubbed Hypernova, beginning at $800 (roughly Rs. 70,000), following its decision to accept lower margins at launch.

Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses Price (Expected)

For context, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses were introduced at a starting price of $299 (roughly Rs. 24,999) for the standard lenses. The prices go up depending on the frame and lens type selected by the consumer. For its successor, the company was previously reported to have targeted a price tag of $1,000 (roughly Rs. 87,000). The price was expected to go as high as $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000) for the top-of-the-line variant with all the bells and whistles.

However, that might not be the case anymore. As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Meta has decided to slash the price of the purported Hypernova Smart Glasses to around $800 (roughly Rs. 70,000). It has reportedly done so by accepting lower margins that might potentially help boost demand.

If the journalist's claims are to be believed, the Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses could be almost $200 (roughly Rs. 17,000) cheaper than before. Notably, the $800 (roughly Rs. 70,000) cost is expected to be the base price, meaning that different styles and lens types may further drive up the total price of the product.

However, they will still become Meta's most expensive product to date, even pricier than the recently introduced Oakley Meta Glasses, which cost $499 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the Oakley Meta HSTN model. The purported smart glasses are reported to be launched in September.

Commanding such a high price tag, the Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses are expected to debut with a screen for displaying apps and photos, placed on the lower-right quadrant of the lens. They might have gesture support as well. Meanwhile, the company has already commenced work on the successor, dubbed Hypernova 2. Previous reports suggest that this product could feature a binocular display system and could be launched in 2027.

Further reading: Ray Ban Meta Glasses, Ray Ban Meta AI Glasses, Ray Ban Meta smart glasses, Oakley Meta Glasses, Meta Hypernova Glasses, Meta, Smart Glasses
