Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Adobe Launches Project Indigo, a Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls

Adobe Launches Project Indigo, a Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls

Project Indigo offers full manual controls for adjusting the exposure, ISO, focus, white balance, and more on iPhone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2025 13:20 IST
Adobe Launches Project Indigo, a Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe says Project Indigo is available as a free download on the App Store

Highlights
  • The app offers full manual controls like ISO, shutter, and white balance
  • It captures and stores photos in both SDR and HDR formats on iPhone
  • Adobe is also developing the Project Indigo app for Android
Advertisement

Adobe has launched yet another app for the iPhone, building upon its recent releases of Firefly and Photoshop on the App Store. The US-based company has introduced Project Indigo, a dedicated camera app developed by Adobe Labs which leverages computational photography to capture up to 32 frames and combine them into a single photo. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to store images in both standard dynamic range (SDR) and high dynamic range (HDR). Adobe says Project Indigo is said to be compatible with the Camera Raw and Lightroom apps.

Adobe Project Indigo App for iPhone: Features

In a research article, Adobe detailed its new Project Indigo app. With Project Indigo, Adobe aims to tackle the issue of “smartphone look” — images which are overly bright, have low contrast, high colour saturation, high smoothing, and strongly sharpened details. While these appear fine on a small screen, seeing them on a bigger display can result in an “unrealistic look”, as per the company.

This is where Project Indigo comes in. It is available as a free-to-download experimental app on the App Store for iPhone. The app offers full manual controls, with tools like aperture, exposure time, ISO, focus, and white balance, with the latter also having separate control over temperature and tint.

Opening the app brings up two modes — Photo and Night — meant for daylight and night photography, respectively. The latter is said to use longer exposure to minimise noise and capture more frames with each press of the shutter. It also improves stabilisation and reduces hand-shake when capturing long-exposure images at night. Adobe says Project Indigo brings a more natural “SLR-like” look to images and in the highest possible quality.

The app is powered by computational photography and is claimed to under-expose images more strongly than most cameras. Further, it also captures, aligns, and combines up to 32 frames, resulting in photos with fewer blown-out highlights, less noise in shadows, and a better picture overall.

Employing the aforementioned methods means less spatial denoising is required, explains Adobe. It is claimed to preserve more natural textures, even if it means leaving a bit of noise in the image. The benefits of computational photography are applied to both JPEG and raw photos.

As per the company, Project Indigo also improves pinch-zoom on iPhone by employing multi-frame super resolution. It is claimed to restore image quality which is usually lost by digital scaling when the camera focuses on the centre part of the image while zooming in. The app captures multiple images of the same scene, combining them into a single image, known as a “super resolution photo”. Adobe says it features more details than what is present in a single image.

Project Indigo is compatible with Apple's Pro models starting with iPhone 12 series. It is also available on iPhone 14 and later non-Pro models. At the moment, the app is completely free-to-use and does not require sign-in. Adobe says it will also introduce a similar app for Android devices in time. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe Project Indigo, IPhone, iPhone camera, Camera App
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Said to Feature Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Sensor
Nintendo Switch 2 Third-Party Game Sales Reportedly 'Very Low' Despite Console's Record Launch

Related Stories

Adobe Launches Project Indigo, a Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Ground Zero, Detective Sherdil, Found S2, and More
  4. 16 Billion Login Credentials Have Been Leaked in Massive Data Breach
  5. Nothing Phone 3 to Get New Glyph Matrix Interface on the Rear Panel
  6. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Date and Key Features Revealed
  7. Adobe Launches a New Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
  8. Oppo Find X9 Pro Leak Suggests Potential Camera Specifications
  9. Nothing Headphone 1 Renders Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch: See Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design
  2. BBC Said to Have Threatened Legal Action Against AI Start-up Perplexity Over Content Scraping
  3. Adobe Launches Project Indigo, a Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
  4. Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Said to Feature Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Sensor
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Third-Party Game Sales Reportedly 'Very Low' Despite Console's Record Launch
  6. 16 Billion Login Credentials Leaked in Massive Data Breach Impacting Apple, Google and More
  7. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leak Online, Suggesting Familiar Design With Thinner Bezels
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaked Renders Suggest Edge-to-Edge Cover Display
  10. YouTube Shorts to Bring Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation Model With Audio Support 'This Summer'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »