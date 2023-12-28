Technology News

India Strict about Overseeing, Automating Tax Work Around Crypto: KoinX’s Punit Agarwal

For people to avoid attracting penalties on high-value transactions, Agarwal has advised taxpayers to file their taxes accurately.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2023 12:27 IST
India Strict about Overseeing, Automating Tax Work Around Crypto: KoinX’s Punit Agarwal

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Deepak Bhandari

India levies a 30 percent tax on all crypto incomes, also deducts one percent TDS on transactions

Highlights
  • India’s crypto laws went live last year
  • Industry players think adhering to these laws can bring trust to Web3
  • Only 0.7 percent Indian crypto holders reportedly paid taxes last year
Advertisement

The Income Tax Department of India is issuing alerts around high-value crypto transactions. The matter came to light earlier this week when Punit Agarwal observed a rise in income tax-related queries tied to crypto transactions from the income tax department. Agarwal is the founder of KoinX, a firm that provides crypto tax management solutions in India. Essentially, Agarwal has conveyed to the Indian crypto investors that the government is maintaining a strict oversight on all tax-work related to crypto transactions in India.

Agarwal says that the Indian government is automating the process of validating and verifying the returns on crypto incomes to avoid any flaws in calculations.

For people to avoid attracting penalties on high-value transactions, Agarwal has strongly advised taxpayers to file their taxes accurately and verify data in the ITR filing against the Annual Information Statement (AIS) to catch any prevailing discrepancies.

“Income Tax portal matches the transactions appearing in AIS and the data filed by users. In-case the authorities find any discrepancies, then they issue a notification to the user to re-check if they have missed anything or if everything is in-line. For people, if they find any discrepancies in their income reported vs income generated, then they have to file a revised return. Also, they need to give an explanation to the notification. In case everything is in-line and as expected, people can just submit the feedback mentioning they confirm everything is fine,” Agarwal told Gadgets360.

In the absence of a set rulebook for crypto, India levied taxes on crypto profits last April hoping to be able to maintain some track record of crypto transactions, most of which are largely anonymous.

The country levies a 30 percent tax on crypto incomes and also cuts one percent TDS on each crypto transaction – aiming to identify potential defaulters and suspicious crypto holders, who could be engaging in unlawful activities like money laundering or terror financing.

From what Agarwal shared on X, however, does show the strict oversight that the Indian income tax department is indeed maintaining over the crypto sector.

Given the confusion around filing crypto taxes, only 0.07 percent crypto holders in India reportedly paid their taxes last year.

Players like KoinX are trying to extend all the support required for people to file their crypto taxes because industry analysts believe that adhering to this tax regime can instil faith of the Indian government on the Web3 sector which will eventually result in its overall growth.

Taxnodes, another crypto tax solutions provider, has decided to offer complimentary NFTs as incentives to taxpayers using its platform to file their taxes.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Tax, India, KoinX
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Watch With Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

India Strict about Overseeing, Automating Tax Work Around Crypto: KoinX’s Punit Agarwal
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 120W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  2. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  6. Poco X6 Series With Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC to Launch in India Soon
  7. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Base Variant May Offer Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  8. Xiaomi SU7 EV Officially Teased, Confirmed to Run on HyperOS
  9. OnePlus Buds 3 Design Revealed; Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  10. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, A15 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo TWS 1e With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  2. India Strict about Overseeing, Automating Tax Work Around Crypto: KoinX’s Punit Agarwal
  3. iQoo Watch With Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle Officially Teased, Confirmed to Run on HyperOS
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US and Canada
  7. WhatsApp Working on a Revamped Dark Interface, Sidebar for Web Users: Report
  8. OnePlus Buds 3 Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch Alongside OnePlus Ace 3 on January 4
  9. Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Will Feautre MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC
  10. Microsoft Copilot Now Available for Android Users as a Standalone App; May Come to iOS Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »