Itel Icon 2 Smartwatch With Functional Crown to Launch in India Soon, Key Features Tipped

Itel Icon 2 is expected to sport a rectangular display with 550 nits of brightness.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2024 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Icon (pictured) launched in India in August 2023

Highlights
  • Itel Icon 2 is said to succeed the Itel Icon smartwatch
  • The existing smartwatch offers a battery life of up to 12 days
  • The Itel Icon 2 is said to offer premium features
Itel Icon 2 will launch in India soon. The company has been teasing the smartwatch over the past few days. The teasers have hinted at the design of the upcoming watch and confirmed that it will get a functional crown. Now, a report is suggesting some key features of the awaited smart wearable. It is likely to succeed the Itel Icon smartwatch that was unveiled in the country in August 2023. The Itel Icon 2 is expected to come with upgraded features over the older model.

A 91Mobiles report claims that the Itel Icon 2 will launch with a display with 550 nits of brightness that is expected to help with visibility under bright sunlight. The report states that the watch will be packed with several premium features and is likely to launch soon. 

Itel has teased the Itel Icon 2 watch in a series of posts on Instagram. In one of the posts, the company confirmed the functional crown of the smartwatch. It could be used to navigate different apps and features on the smart wearable. The design teased by the company shows the watch with a rectangular body with a glossy finish, with the crown on the right edge.

Notably, the Itel Icon smartwatch was launched in India as a budget offering and is currently available in the country at Rs. 2,095. The report suggested that the succeeding Itel Icon 2 may also be priced around a similar range, making it an affordable choice for smartwatches.

The Itel Icon comes with a 1.38-inch IPS display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and 550 nits of brightness. It supports more than 100 watch faces and has over 100 pre-installed sports modes. The watch allows Bluetooth calling thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It is equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level, and sleep trackers. The watch also arrives with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and is backed by a 250mAh battery.

Itel Icon 2, Itel Icon 2 Specifications, Itel Icon 2 India launch, Itel
