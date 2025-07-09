Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom, Meta Join Forces To Roll Out Standalone App for Its VR Headsets

Zoom, Meta Join Forces To Roll Out Standalone App for Its VR Headsets

Zoom and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta joined forces to roll out a standalone Zoom app for Meta’s VR headsets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 11:55 IST
Zoom, Meta Join Forces To Roll Out Standalone App for Its VR Headsets

Photo Credit: Meta

Zoom's standalone app is available for free for Meta Quest headset users

Highlights
  • The new app will work with any free or paid Zoom license
  • Zoom will allow users to appear as their virtual avatars
  • The app comes with total immersion and Passthrough modes
Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has announced that it is rolling out a standalone Zoom app in collaboration with the video conferencing platform. The new app will allow users to attend video conferences as their virtual avatars. The app is currently available for free for Meta Quest Virtual Reality (VR) headsets owners, and it will work with any free or paid Zoom license. Meta, in a blog post, said that the new app is an extension of the Zoom Workplace app that users have been using on their smartphones and computers. The move aligns with the video conferencing platform's recent push for more AI generated avatars in meetings.

The New Standalone App

In a blog post, Meta announced that a new Zoom standalone app for the Meta Quest VR headsets is now available for users. The company claims that the app is a “seamless” extension of Zoom's Workplace app that users have been using on their handsets and desktops. Zoom's new app will let users join video conferences as their virtually rendered avatars, either in Immersion or Passthrough modes.

The Immersion mode, Meta said, will allow people to “focus on the conversation” by creating a virtual environment around their avatar. On the other hand, the Passthrough mode will present the same in an augmented reality (AR) environment with the real surroundings present in the frame. Other users present in the meeting will see the same avatar, regardless of the device they have joined the meeting from.

According to Meta's website, the Zoom Meetings app on Meta Quest devices will work with any free or paid Zoom license. Additionally, the  app can function on the Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 2 VR headsets. As per the image shared by Meta, the new app will feature a similar user interface (UI) as the desktop app. However, the navigation bar with Home, Team Chat, Meetings, and Contacts pages appears on the left instead of at the top.

Zoom's AI and VR Push

The announcement comes at a time when the video conferencing platform has been pushing to expand its presence in the AR and VR space, along with investing in improving its AI capabilities. According to a report by The Verge, Eric Yuan, Zoom's CEO, told the publication in an interview that he wants AI-generated digital twins of users to attend the meetings.

On March 17, Zoom announced that it is upgrading its AI Companion with several new features. One such feature was custom avatars for Zoom Clips. The company said that this would help users scale video clip creation by letting the AI agent handle the process.

Zoom, in January 2024, announced that it is unveiling a new app for the Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset. However, while the Apple's Mixed Reality (MR) headset presents users as a digitally rendered self, which is more life-like, Meta's approach has been different as it displays an animated avatar of the users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Quest, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 2, Zoom, Zoom AI Companion, Zoom Video Call App, Zoom app, Apple, Apple Vision Pro, Augmented Reaility, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality
iPhone 17 Air Dummy Unit Surfaces in Hands-on Video, Showcasing Thin Design
Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh With Upgraded NPU to Bring Microsoft Copilot+ Features to Desktop PCs: Report

Related Stories

Zoom, Meta Join Forces To Roll Out Standalone App for Its VR Headsets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G96 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony Lytia 700C Camera
  2. Realme 15 Pro 5G to Launch in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset
  3. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launched in India at These Prices
  4. Oppo Reno 14 Gets a New Variant With a Colour Changing Rear Panel
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's Amazon Prime Day 2025 Offer Revealed
  6. AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 Expected
  8. OnePlus Nord 5 Review
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Review
  10. Ai+ Wearbuds Smartwatch Launched in India With Built-In TWS Earbuds
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Prototype Appears on Auction Site, Shows Tensor G5 Chipset and Design
  2. Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Reportedly Made Racist and Hateful Posts on X, Later Deleted
  3. Ghost of Yotei Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at a State of Play Livestream This Week
  4. Moto G96 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony Lytia 700C Rear Camera
  5. Realme 15 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, GT Boost 3.0 for Gaming
  6. Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh With Upgraded NPU to Bring Microsoft Copilot+ Features to Desktop PCs: Report
  7. Zoom, Meta Join Forces To Roll Out Standalone App for Its VR Headsets
  8. iPhone 17 Air Dummy Unit Surfaces in Hands-on Video, Showcasing Thin Design
  9. OnePlus Pad Lite Launched With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  10. Gmail Announces Manage Subscriptions View for Decluttering Inbox on Android, iOS and Web
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »