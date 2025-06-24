Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Renders Surface Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked; Squircle Design Showcased

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is speculated to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2025 12:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Renders Surface Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked; Squircle Design Showcased

Galaxy Watch 8 models are said to adopt the squircle design of Galaxy Watch Ultra (pictured)

  • Samsung is said to launch three models in its Galaxy Watch 8 lineup
  • The Galaxy Watch 8 series could adopt the squircle design of Watch Ultra
  • The Classic and Ultra models may benefit from an additional Quick Button
With Samsung confirming the date of its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, renders of the purported Galaxy Watch 8 series have now surfaced which corroborate the big changes expected this year. Three models — Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) — are likely to debut, and all of them are said to adopt a new squircle design inspired by last year's Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Classic and Ultra variants may also feature an extra “Quick Button” for additional functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Renders Leak

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared renders of the entire upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 lineup in a newsletter. All three models incorporate a new squircle-shaped dial which comprises a circular screen housed in a square dial.

samsung galaxy watch 8 evleaks Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Renders
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

 

The first is the vanilla Galaxy Watch 8. It appears to have a flush-sitting glass on the front. There is a speaker grille on the left side of the watch whereas two physical buttons are located on the left. Apart from the new design, the purported Galaxy Watch 8 may not see any other major changes with respect to its design.

However, that does not apply to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic which is reported to be making a comeback during this year's Galaxy Unpacked after being left out from the Watch 7 roster last year. It also appears to sport the squircle design along with a rotating bezel, with the latter bringing a more traditional watch aesthetic while retaining the smartwatch functionality.

samsung galaxy watch 8 classic evleaks Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Renders
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

 

We can also see a third button on the purported Galaxy Watch 8 Classic which has been accented in orange borders on the right side. While its functionality remains unclear, it is speculated to be the Quick Button that we've already seen on 2024's Galaxy Watch Ultra. Users may be able to customise it for easy access to exercise, outdoor activities, and the siren.

The last render shared by the tipster is of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). While we're not sure on the moniker, it appears to have a similar design as the 2024 model. It is seen with a fixed bezel highlighted by a combination of blue and orange shades.

samsung galaxy watch ultra evleaks Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) Renders
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

 

All three Galaxy Watch 8 models are expected to be powered by a proprietary Exynos W1000 chip. The smartwatches could ship with Wear OS 6 based on Google's new Material 3 Expressive design language. We can expect more details to emerge as the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event nears.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Renders Surface Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked; Squircle Design Showcased
