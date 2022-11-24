Technology News
loading

Meta Allows Quest VR Headset Usage Without Facebook Account As Firm Bows to German Regulator

Germany's cartel office said it would continue to monitor the design of user choices and issues relating to Meta's aggregation and processing of user data.

By Reuters |  Updated: 24 November 2022 12:20 IST
Meta Allows Quest VR Headset Usage Without Facebook Account As Firm Bows to German Regulator

The cartel office has been closely watching Meta since May

Highlights
  • The cartel office has been closely watching Meta
  • Meta will allow the device to be used with a separate Meta account
  • The German regulator said it would continue to monitor the design

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms has responded to the German cartel office's concerns by allowing the use of its virtual reality headset without a Facebook account, the office said on Wednesday.

The cartel office has been closely watching Meta since May when it declared it was of "paramount significance for competition across markets", a classification that gives the regulator more scope to curb digital companies' market power.

In a statement on Wednesday, Germany's cartel office said Meta will allow the device to be used with a separate Meta account, clearing the path for it to begin selling the Quest 2 headset in Germany. This also applies to the new Quest Pro model, it added.

Meta did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Cartel office chief Andreas Mundt pointed to Meta's strong position in social media as well as the growing VR market.

"If the use of VR headsets were only possible for Facebook or Instagram members, this could severely affect competition in both areas," he said.

Despite the headset being made available to others via the Meta account, the German regulator said it would continue to monitor the design of user choices and issues relating to the aggregation and processing of user data from Meta services.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook
iPhone 14 Series OLED Displays Were Largely Supplied by Samsung: Report
ISRO's RH200 Sounding Rocket Registers 200th Consecutive Successful Launch
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Related Stories

Meta Allows Quest VR Headset Usage Without Facebook Account As Firm Bows to German Regulator
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch
  2. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  3. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update
  5. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  7. Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  8. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  9. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Nothing Ear Stick Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ApeCoin DAO Debuts its NFT Marketplace; Sizzles Up Competition for OpenSea, MagicEden
  2. Vivo X80 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based Funtouch OS 13 Update: All Details
  3. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch as Edtech Firms Face Post-Pandemic Challenges
  4. The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: CD Projekt Red Details New Content Coming December 14
  5. FTX Collapse: Global Regulators Set to Target Crypto Sector After Major Platform Crashes
  6. Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. BTC Likely to Soon Lose Its Value as Payment Tool for Cyber Criminals: Kaspersky
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Get One UI 5.0 Update With Voice Focus Feature
  9. Snapdragon 782G Chipset Launched, Will Replace Snapdragon 778G+ Platform: Details
  10. Bank of Japan Plans to Rope-In Other Major Lenders in Digital Yen CBDC Trials: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.